Eagles release LB Devin White

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have released LB Devin White.

From the time he signed with the team as a free agent all the way through the media-attended portions of training camp, White was considered a likely starter. He practiced with the first-team defense and even wore the "green dot" helmet through the summer, but by the time the regular season began, Nakobe Dean was promoted to first-team linebacker, and White was demoted.

White was on the Eagles' inactive list for all four of their games so far this season. He did not make the trip to Brazil to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, but he was listed on the injury report that week with an ankle injury. Over the next three games, he was a healthy scratch, and he didn't make the flight to Tampa to face his old team, the Buccaneers.

He signed a one-year contract worth $4 million, most of which was already paid out. He played zero regular season snaps. The Eagles could potentially recoup some of that cap space, likely with offsets if he signs with a new team.

White joins a long list of Eagles linebacker free agent signees who had short-lived stints with the team, like Myles Jack, Eric Wilson, Jatavis Brown, Zach Brown, L.J. Fort, Corey Nelson, and Paul Worrilow.

White's release perhaps makes room for S Sydney Brown to be elevated from the PUP list to the 53-man roster.

