Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: John Hightower

During this dead period of the offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Eagles' rookies to current NFL players. Today we'll take a look at fifth-round wide receiver John Hightower.



Previous Eagles rookie player comparisons

Jalen Reagor | Jalen Hurts | Davion Taylor | K'Von Wallace | Jack Driscoll



We're going to get a little obscure with Hightower's comp, former Cardinals and Chiefs receiver Steve Breaston. Like Hightower, Breaston was a fifth-round pick in 2007. In addition playing receiver, Breaston returned kicks and punts, something that Hightower did in college at Boise and should get an opportunity to do with the Eagles.

Both players were lean receivers with decent speed and playmaking ability. A comparison of their measurables:

Measurable John Hightower Steve Breaston Height 6'1 6'1 Weight 189 193 40 yard dash 4.43 4.46 Vertical jump 38 1/2" 33" Broad jump 122" 124" 20-yard shuttle 4.21 4.29



Breaston had a short career, but he did rack up 3,221 over a four-year span from 2008-2011. A look at Breaston:

Hightower just looks and moves similarly to me:

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader