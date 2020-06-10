More Sports:

June 10, 2020

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: John Hightower

By Jimmy Kempski
John Hightower

During this dead period of the offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Eagles' rookies to current NFL players. Today we'll take a look at fifth-round wide receiver John Hightower.

We're going to get a little obscure with Hightower's comp, former Cardinals and Chiefs receiver Steve Breaston. Like Hightower, Breaston was a fifth-round pick in 2007. In addition playing receiver, Breaston returned kicks and punts, something that Hightower did in college at Boise and should get an opportunity to do with the Eagles.

Both players were lean receivers with decent speed and playmaking ability. A comparison of their measurables:

Measurable John Hightower Steve Breaston 
 Height6'1 6'1 
 Weight189 193 
 40 yard dash4.43 4.46 
 Vertical jump38 1/2" 33" 
 Broad jump122" 124" 
 20-yard shuttle4.21 4.29 


Breaston had a short career, but he did rack up 3,221 over a four-year span from 2008-2011. A look at Breaston: 

Hightower just looks and moves similarly to me: 

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: John Hightower
