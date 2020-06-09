More Sports:

June 09, 2020

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Jack Driscoll

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jack-Driscoll_042520_usat Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

Jack Driscoll

During this dead period of the offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Eagles' rookies to current NFL players. Today we'll take a look at fourth-round offensive lineman Jack Driscoll.

Previous Eagles rookie player comparisons

Jalen Reagor Jalen Hurts | Davion Taylor | K'Von Wallace

Driscoll reminds me a little of Allen Barbre, an athletic, versatile offensive lineman who played in the NFL for 11 seasons, including four with the Eagles, from 2013 to 2016. In Philly, Barbre mostly played guard, but he would kick out to tackle on occasion in emergency situations.

In college, at UMass and Auburn, Driscoll played both at left guard and right tackle. In the pros, he is probably best suited for guard, but could maybe be cross-trained at tackle, and he may even get a look at center.

As you can see, both Barbre and Driscoll have plus athleticism for offensive linemen, but are somewhat undersized:

Measurable Jack Driscoll Allen Barbre 
 Height6'5 6'4 
 Weight306 300 
 Arm length33" 33 1/2" 
 40 yard dash5.02 4.84 
 Vertical jump29 1/2" 32" 
 Broad jump114" 105" 
 Bench press23 28 


Here are my friends Amy, Fran, and Ross discussing Driscoll:

And thus concludes my long-awaited Jack Driscoll comparison. You're welcome.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jack Driscoll

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sports

Mike Missanelli returns to the air, apologizes for outburst that led to his absence
070117_Mike-Miss-1

Murals

Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly officially comes down, painted over with blank canvas
Frank Rizzo mural italian market

Health News

Should you fly yet? Health experts walk through the decision process
Is it safe to fly?

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: K'Von Wallace
042520KVonWallace

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Streaming

Michael B. Jordan's 'Just Mercy' is free to rent through June in effort to educate viewers
Just Mercy rent

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved