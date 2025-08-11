Eagles roster 2025: Updated locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

August 11, 2025
With Philadelphia Eagles training camp a dozen practices in, let's update the locks to make the roster, the not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the roster, and who will be fighting for them.
📈: Improved status since the start of camp.
📉: Declined since the start of camp.
• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee.
• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (FB).
• Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson.
• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra.
• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Myles Hinton 📈
• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson (pending injury ❤️🩹 news), Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Drew Kendall.
• Edge defender: Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche 📈
• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson.
• Linebacker: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon.
• Cornerback: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, Jakorian Bennett.
• Safety: Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba, Sydney Brown 📈
• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann.
• Notes: There aren't many changes here. We didn't demote anyone from lock status to something else.
Hinton has clearly shown he has some ability to work with, even if unlikely to play much as a rookie.
The last couple of weeks, Brown has almost exclusively gotten first-team reps at safety when the team is in nickel.
Uche is the clear EDGE3.
• Quarterback: Kyle McCord.
• Running back: None.
• Wide receiver: Johnny Wilson.
• Tight end: None.
• Offensive tackle: Matt Pryor 📈
• Interior offensive line: None.
• Edge defender: None.
• Interior defensive line: Gabe Hall 📈📈
• Linebacker: None.
• Cornerback: None.
• Safety: None.
• Specialists: Charley Hughlett.
• Notes: Hall has made the biggest leap so far, going from long shot to near-lock. I also believe that Pryor has played well enough that the Eagles will value his four-position versatility, so we took him off the bubble, especially now with Landon Dickerson hurt.
• Quarterback: Dorian Thompson-Robinson 📈
• Running back: A.J. Dillon.
• Wide receiver: Ainias Smith, Avery Williams, Darius Cooper 📈, Elijah Cooks 📈
• Tight end: Harrison Bryant, Kylen Granson, E.J. Jenkins.
• Offensive tackle: Kendall Lamm, Darian Kinnard, Cameron Williams 📉
• Interior offensive line: Trevor Keegan, Kenyon Green 📉 Brett Toth 📈
• Edge defender: Patrick Johnson, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Azeez Ojulari 📉
• Interior defensive line: Byron Young.
• Linebacker: None.
• Cornerback: Eli Ricks, Adoree' Jackson 📉
• Safety: Andre' Sam, Maxen Hook, Tristin McCollum 📉
• Specialists: None.
• Notes: Cooper moved up into bubble player status from the long shot group, as did Thompson-Robinson and Toth, who could be a beneficiary of Dickerson's injury.
Williams, Green, Ojulari, and Jackson entered camp as "near-locks" who are now in danger of getting cut. We also had McCollum as a "near lock," and although I believe he hasn't played poorly and he'll still likely make the team, his odds have decreased some as he has been challenged by a very game Andre' Sam.
• Quarterback: None.
• Running back: Keilan Robinson, Montrell Johnson, ShunDerrick Powell.
• Wide receiver: Giles Jackson, Taylor Morin, Ife Adeyi, Terrace Marshall 📉
• Tight end: Cameron Latu, Nick Muse 📉
• Offensive tackle: Laekin Vakalahi, Hollin Pierce.
• Interior offensive line: None.
• Edge defender: Ochaun Mathis, Antwaun Powell-Ryland 📉
• Interior defensive line: Joe Evans, Jacob Sykes.
• Linebacker: Dallas Gant, Lance Dixon.
• Cornerback: Tariq Castro-Fields, A.J. Woods, Parry Nickerson, Brandon Johnson.
• Safety: Lewis Cine 📉
• Specialists: Christian Johnstone.
• Notes: As noted in our initial "locks" post, I would give the players in this group anywhere between a 0-15 percent chance of making the team.
• iDL Thomas Booker
• WR Danny Gray
• EDGE KJ Henry
• RB Lew Nichols
• CB BJ Mayes
• LB Nakobe Dean.
• Marcus Tate
