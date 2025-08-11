Eagles roster 2025: Updated locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

With Philadelphia Eagles training camp a dozen practices in, let's update the locks to make the roster, the not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the roster, and who will be fighting for them.

📈: Improved status since the start of camp.

📉: Declined since the start of camp.

38 Locks (up from 34) 🔒

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee.

• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (FB).

• Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson.

• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra.

• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Myles Hinton 📈

• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson (pending injury ❤️‍🩹 news), Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Drew Kendall.

• Edge defender: Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche 📈

• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson.

• Linebacker: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon.

• Cornerback: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Mac McWilliams, Jakorian Bennett.

• Safety: Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba, Sydney Brown 📈

• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann.

• Notes: There aren't many changes here. We didn't demote anyone from lock status to something else.

Hinton has clearly shown he has some ability to work with, even if unlikely to play much as a rookie.

The last couple of weeks, Brown has almost exclusively gotten first-team reps at safety when the team is in nickel.

Uche is the clear EDGE3.

5 not-quite-locks 🔓

• Quarterback: Kyle McCord.

• Running back: None.

• Wide receiver: Johnny Wilson.

• Tight end: None.

• Offensive tackle: Matt Pryor 📈

• Interior offensive line: None.

• Edge defender: None.

• Interior defensive line: Gabe Hall 📈📈

• Linebacker: None.

• Cornerback: None.

• Safety: None.

• Specialists: Charley Hughlett.

• Notes: Hall has made the biggest leap so far, going from long shot to near-lock. I also believe that Pryor has played well enough that the Eagles will value his four-position versatility, so we took him off the bubble, especially now with Landon Dickerson hurt.