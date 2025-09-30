More Sports:

September 30, 2025

Eagles sign long snapper Cal Adomitis, place Charley Hughlett on Injured Reserve

A couple of special teams-related transactions could end up substantial for the Eagles.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Cal-Adomitis-Bengals-LS.jpg Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Long snapper Cal Adomitis signed with the Eagles on Tuesday.

The Eagles signed long snapper Cal Adomitis on Tuesday, and placed their regular long snapper Charley Hughlett on injured reserve, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

These couple of special teams-related transactions could end up having a notable effect in the next few weeks to come.

Hughlett signed with the Eagles back in March, and with him snapping the ball in the Eagles' field goal operation, Jake Elliott has returned to form with a perfect success rate so far on field goal and extra point attempts, which includes going a perfect 3-for-3 on kicks from 50-plus yards away. 

Adomitis, 27, spent his first three NFL seasons in Cincinnati, but was cut by the Bengals at the end of training camp late last month. 

Now it appears that the Eagles will be looking to him to keep their field goal unit running flawlessly.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

