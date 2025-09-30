Eagles sign long snapper Cal Adomitis, place Charley Hughlett on Injured Reserve

September 30, 2025
The Eagles signed long snapper Cal Adomitis on Tuesday, and placed their regular long snapper Charley Hughlett on injured reserve, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Hughlett signed with the Eagles back in March, and with him snapping the ball in the Eagles' field goal operation, Jake Elliott has returned to form with a perfect success rate so far on field goal and extra point attempts, which includes going a perfect 3-for-3 on kicks from 50-plus yards away.
Adomitis, 27, spent his first three NFL seasons in Cincinnati, but was cut by the Bengals at the end of training camp late last month.
Now it appears that the Eagles will be looking to him to keep their field goal unit running flawlessly.
