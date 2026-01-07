Eagles' Saquon Barkley teams with Red Cross on blood drive to address winter shortages

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is getting the word out about an American Red Cross blood drive aimed at ramping up donations amid a winter shortage.

Barkley appears in a video promoting the initiative ahead of the NFL playoffs, which start this weekend with the Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as part of the wild card round.

"I gave blood once in college and that was the only time I had ever been asked to give, until the Red Cross reached out," Barkley said in a statement. "It was a no-brainer for me to give again. It only takes about an hour and once you realize in that short amount of time how much help it can bring — it’s a beautiful thing."

As part of the NFL partnership, all blood and platelet donors who visit clinics tied to the Red Cross will be automatically entered into a contest to win tickets to Super Bowl LX. The winner will also receive a $1,000 gift card for expenses surrounding the Feb. 8 game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The contest is open until Jan. 25.

Blood donation organizations, including the Red Cross, have been scrambling to find volunteers to make up for declines caused by a variety of factors this time of year. Winter weather, busy holiday schedules and seasonal illnesses typically lead to fewer donations, putting a strain on hospitals and other medical facilities that provide transfusions.

American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania, which supplies blood to about three dozen hospitals in the region, said it's "on the cusp of a shortage" and has seen more unfilled appointments and no-shows for blood donations over the last month. Nationally, the Red Cross said blood donations have fallen by about 40% over the last two decades.

For the last seven years, the Red Cross has worked with the NFL to leverage visibility during the playoffs and get more people out to clinics to donate blood. In years past, retired quarterback Peyton Manning and wide receiver Jerry Rice have worked with the organization to raise awareness. The collaboration is credited with motivating about 150,000 first-time blood donors, the Red Cross said.

To be eligible to donate, people must be at least 16, weigh at least 116 pounds and be in good health and feeling well. People who meet these criteria can typically donate blood every 56 days, up to six times a year.

Interested donors can find the nearest drives by visiting the Red Cross website and entering their ZIP codes. The Red Cross Blood Donor App notifies donors when and where their blood has been used.

The Red Cross hopes its annual drives in January inspire people to become regular donors.

"The start of the new year is a challenging time to collect blood, but it’s also an opportunity to build lifesaving habits," Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of donor services for the Red Cross, said in a statement.