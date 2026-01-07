More Health:

January 07, 2026

New dietary guidelines call for eating more meat and full-fat dairy, but less sugary foods

The recommendations also advise Americans to avoid highly-processed foods, but no longer place specific limits on alcohol consumption.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Nutrition
New Dietary Guidelines Sergey Kotenev/UNSPLASH.COM

New dietary guidelines released by the Trump administration advise Americans to prioritize protein at every meal by consuming a variety of eggs, poultry, red meat, seafood, nuts, beans, lentils and legumes.

Full-fat dairy products and meat top the list of the Trump Administration's dietary guidelines released Wednesday.

"The new Guidelines deliver a clear, common-sense message to the American people: eat real food," a fact sheet released alongside the federal government's 2025-2030 guidelines states.

MORE: Jefferson sues drug companies and pharmacy benefit managers over soaring insulin pricing

Now, the wide bottom of the food pyramid that Americans have been used to seeing since the early 1990s is upside down. The wide part of the pyramid now is at the top and includes beef, poultry, cheese, whole milk and eggs – alongside vegetables and fruits. The former apex of whole grains is now at the bottom of the food pyramid.

The guidelines also recommend avoiding highly-processed foods, added sugars and refined carbohydrates. They call on parents to remove all added sugars from their children's diets. These have been major talking points for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy also has advocated for the consumption of full-fat dairy products, a recommendation taken up in the new guidelines and a major change from past guidance to eat low-fat foods. The guidelines advise people on a 2,000-calorie diet to get three servings of dairy each day, including full-fat dairy.

"Some saturated fats found in full fat dairy including yogurt, cheese and milk are less inflammatory than other types of animal fat such as beef or beef tallow," Bethany Doerfler, a registered dietitian from Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, told CNN in an email. "But they are higher in calories. Full fat dairy isn't better than low fat dairy – it is simply not as dangerous as we once thought. But having full fat dairy can add an additional 200 or more calories each day which increases obesity risks further."

The guidelines recommend prioritizing protein at every meal by eating a variety of eggs, poultry, red meat, seafood, beans, lentils and nuts, seeds and legumes. They call for eating fruits and vegetables throughout the day, and for consuming healthy fats. 

The updated guidelines might be used to promote high intakes of red meat and dairy products and would "not lead to optimally healthy diets or a healthy planet," Dr. Walter Willett, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, told CNN. 

Additionally, the guidelines omit specific recommendations about alcohol limits, saying generally that people "consume less alcohol for better overall health." The previous guidelines recommended that men limit alcohol consumption to two or less drinks a day and women to one drink a day.

"Alcohol is a social lubricant that brings people together," Dr. Mehmet Oz, who heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said at a briefing about the updated guidelines. He said the message was, "Don't have it for breakfast," the New York Times reported.

The American Medical Association endorsed the new guidelines.

"The Guidelines affirm that food is medicine and offer clear direction patients and physicians can use to improve health," AMA President Bobby Mukkamala said in a statement.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Nutrition Philadelphia Meat Dairy Robert Kennedy Health News

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - couple with budget or household bills planning in home

There's still time to enroll in an IBX health insurance plan
IBC-Native-101725-NYIntentions

Why intentions may work better than New Year’s resolutions

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Survivors of Bristol nursing home blast sue facility's operator, PECO

Bristol nursing home explosion

Art

9/9: Attend a surreal after-hours event at the Art Museum

Surrealism at Philadelphia Art Museum

Health News

The Philly region's blood supply dropped sharply at the holidays; here's how to donate

Blood Shortage Red Cross

Food & Drink

At Post Haste, diners can choose what to pay on Sundays

post haste pay what you can

Fitness

Cupid’s Undie Run returns to Philadelphia this February

Cupid's Undie Run 2026

Eagles

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2026 NFL Draft

123125WillKacmarek

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved