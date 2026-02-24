Eagles reiterate that A.J. Brown is a great player, will also listen to trade offers for him

Over the next week-plus, NFL decision makers will convene in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. In addition to scouting college players entering the NFL, teams around the league will negotiate with agents about signing players, and talk with each other about trades.

One player who is certain to generate conversation is Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

In an interview session in advance of the Combine, Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni were asked about Brown's availability, and while they both noted that Brown is a great player who they want to have on the team, they also granted that his spot on the roster in 2026 is not a certainty and that he is available for the right offer.

"I'd go back to what I said at the end of the season," Roseman said when asked directly if Brown would be on the team in 2026. "It's really hard to find great players. I think A.J. is a great player. I think that, from my perspective, we're looking to improve in all areas, and you don't do that by subtracting."

When asked if the team would listen to offers for Brown, Roseman acknowledged that he would.

"I think you go into the league year listening to offers for everything and anything," he said. "I don't think that, you know, you can go into any conversation with anyone and just shoot things down without hearing what they have to say because you never know. If someone is going to give you something that you didn't anticipate and you won't even have the conversation, I don't think you're necessarily doing your job or servicing the team that you're with.

"You never know what someone's willing to do. Certainly, we've been in situations where there are guys that we didn't anticipate trading, that we got an offer that was too good, and then you balance it with what you can get there. So, you know, without getting into specifics on any player, we're always listening, you know, and we're always kind of open."

Sirianni was asked how Brown handled his frustrations last season, and if his expectation was that Brown still wants to be on the team.

"Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here and obviously you always want good players like that in your building," Sirianni said. "You guys know me. I'm not going to say hey, here's what I thought this player should have done. Just know I'm always communicating with our guys, whether it's something on or off the field that's going on. And we're always in constant communication about it.

"Because I think where you get in trouble is when the job description is not clear, that's on and off the field of what you're expecting and different things. But I'll never get into, hey, this is what I think should have happened or that. Because I'm always going to keep those things in house and handle those things in house."

When asked directly if Brown would be on the team in 2026, Sirianni first repeated the question back, asking, "Will A.J. be here next season?" And then he didn't say yes.

"I mean, I think that we're still in a spot where I can't guarantee how anything is going to play out into the next season," he said. "I can't guarantee that. I mean, I was thinking I'm going to be the head coach next season, but it's like you can't guarantee anything past tomorrow.

"And so, as Howie said, it's hard to get good players in this league. A.J. is a great player. And A.J. is a good teammate. And A.J. is a good person."

Sirianni then referred back to the previous questioner about whether Brown still wanted to be in Philly.

"How did you ask it? Does he want to be here? Yes. And then I said, do I want him to be here? Yes. So hopefully that works out."

The Eagles' messaging here is clear as they head into the week of the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

