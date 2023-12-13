More Sports:

December 13, 2023

Eagles-Seahawks odds: Philly is the favorite, but has historically struggled against Seattle

The Eagles are in bad need of a bounce back, but are about to face a Seahawks team they haven't beaten as a franchise in over a decade.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Cowboys-Week-14-NFL-2023.jpg Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles need to turn things around quick.

Finally out of the gauntlet phase of their schedule but in major need of a bounce back after back-to-back blowout losses to the 49ers and then Cowboys, the Eagles are headed to the northwest to take on the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. 

Despite all the glaring issues that have been left completely exposed on both sides of the ball the past two weeks, the Eagles are going in at around 3.5-4-point favorites per most sportsbooks. Seattle, however, is hanging on to its playoff life and, historically, has not been a great matchup for the Eagles. 

Here's a look at the odds:

 SportsbookSpread Money Line Total O/U 
DraftKings PHI -4PHI -205
SEA +170 		47.5
FanDuel PHI -3.5PHI -196
SEA +164 		48 
BetMGM PHI -4 PHI -200
SEA +165 		47.5 
 UniBetPHI -4 PHI -210
SEA +165 		47.5 
PointsBet PHI -3.5  PHI -180
SEA +150		 48

And now some relatively recent series history: The Eagles are 0-7 against the Seahawks going back to 2011, which includes the infamous 2020 Wild Card game when Jadeveon Clowney knocked Carson Wentz out of it with a concussion, and the November 2020 matchup (that next season) that sped the end of Wentz's tenure in Philly along. 

But going back even further, and through different eras of both teams, somehow Seattle always seems to have the Eagles' number.

The last time the Eagles beat the Seahawks: November 2, 2008. It was a convincing 26-7 win. Donovan McNabb was still the quarterback and threw for two touchdowns. Seneca Wallace was under center for the Seahawks and got sacked four times. 

So yeah, it's been a while. 

But if there's any time to snap a lingering franchise funk, now would definitely be it for Jalen Hurts and co. as the No. 1 seed in the NFC is still in play but with no more room for error now that the 49ers and Cowboys have both caught up. 

The Seahawks can't be expected to lie down though. They're very much in the Wild Card race and very much looking to fight to stay in it after also falling to the 49ers in a divisional game last week. 

The Eagles are finally out of the gauntlet phase, but life might not have actually gotten any easier.

