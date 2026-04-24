Eagles select Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers with 54th overall pick of 2026 NFL Draft

With the 54th pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers.

Stowers was a high school quarterback who moved to tight end in college. He originally enrolled at Texas A&M, transferred to New Mexico, and then to Vanderbilt. His career stats:

Eli Stowers Rec Yards YPC TD 2021 Texas A&M (QB) 0 0 0.0 0 2022 Texas A&M (QB) 0 0 0.0 0 2023 New Mexico State (TE) 35 366 10.5 2 2024 Vanderbilt (TE) 49 638 13.0 5 2025 Vanderbilt (TE) 62 769 12.4 4



Vanderbilt lined up Stowers all over the place, trying to create mismatches against slower linebackers and smaller defensive backs. Once he has the ball in his hands, Stowers has exhibited some serious YAC ability. He's an undersized TE at 6'4, 239. Highlight reel:

But what Stowers is really known for is the absolute show he put on at the NFL Combine, where he broke records for his verical leap (45 1/2") and broad jump (135"). He also ran a 4.51 40. He is an elite athlete.

The downside is that he is probably more of a big receiver at this point. He will have to become a better blocker to become a more well-rounded tight end in the NFL, but his athletic traits and receiving ability give him a high ceiling, and he'll have a year to develop while Dallas Goedert remains the TE1 in 2026.