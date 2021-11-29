Eagles snap count analysis: Week 12 at Giants

In their Week 12 loss to the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles played 67 snaps on offense, and 60 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 67 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: This was Hurts' worst game as a pro. He completed 45 percent of his passes, he only gained 4.2 yards per pass attempt, and he turned it over three times. Let's go ahead and update the Jalen Hurts game-by-game stock up/stock down tally:

At Falcons: 📈 49ers: 📉 At Cowboys 📉 Chiefs 📈 At Panthers — Buccaneers 📉 At Raiders 📉 At Lions — Chargers — At Broncos 📈 Saints 📈 At Giants 📉

Hurts had excellent momentum heading into this game coming off a pair of acceptable performances against the Lions and Chargers, followed by good games against the Broncos and Saints. Now he'll be looking to respond to the adversity of a divisional loss to a very bad team.

Running back

• 34 snaps: Boston Scott



• 22 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 11 snaps: Kenny Gainwell



Analysis: Nick Sirianni wasn't sure if it was a foot or an ankle injury that sidelined Sanders immediately after the game, but it was indeed an injury that kept him out. Sanders was off to a good start in this game, rushing 9 times for 64 yards. Scott was also effective (15 rushes for 64 yards), right up until his devastating fumble.

Gainwell had 3 catches for 32 yards, including a pair a grabs on the final drive that moved the Eagles into a threatening position.

Wide receiver

• 61 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 55 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 45 snaps: Jalen Reagor



• 15 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



• 7 snaps: Greg Ward



Analysis: Reagor had as many targets as Smith and Dallas Goedert combined, which, I mean... what are we doing here? His two dropped game winners set a new low bar for Eagles wide receiver disappointment. He could probably use a seat on the bench for a bit.



I don't know how Smith can only get 4 targets in any game, much less one in which the quarterback attempts 31 passes. He was often open and the ball simply didn't come his way. I think that's more on Hurts than Sirianni.

Tight end

• 64 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 16 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 5 snaps: Tyree Jackson



Analysis: Goedert had 1 catch for 0 yards on 3 targets against a Giants defense missing both starting safeties and their starting MIKE linebacker.



Offensive line

• 67 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, and Lane Johnson



• 52 snaps: Nate Herbig



• 46 snaps: Jack Driscoll



• 36 snaps: Jason Kelce

Analysis: The Eagles' offensive line absolutely dominated the line of scrimmage in the run game, and it's perplexing why the Eagles did anything other than just ram it down the Giants' throats.



Remember the Packers-49ers NFC Championship Game, when the Niners ran it 42 times, and Jimmy Garoppolo only attempted 8 passes? That's what this game should have been.

There will be some injuries to sort out in the aftermath of this game. Kelce missed 31 snaps with a knee injury, and Driscoll was carted off. Herbig filled in at center for Kelce, and at RG for Driscoll. Herbig had an extremely costly holding call that wiped a Boston Scott TD off the board.

Defensive line

• 45 snaps: Javon Hargrave



• 44 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 41 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 38 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 26 snaps: Milton Williams



• 19 snaps: Tarron Jackson



• 16 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway



• 13 snaps: Ryan Kerrigan



Analysis: The defensive line was consistently getting into the backfield causing negative run plays (the Giants averaged 2.6 YPC), but they did not generate much in the way of a pass rush against Daniel Jones.



Linebacker

• 57 snaps: Alex Singleton



• 56 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 19 snaps: Genard Avery

Analysis: Singleton and Edwards combined for 19 tackles. Saquon Barkley had 13 carries for 40 yards, and 4 catches for 13 yards. They did a nice job all day getting guys on the ground.



Cornerback and safety

• 59 snaps each: Steve Nelson and Darius Slay



• 58 snaps: Anthony Harris



• 53 snaps: Rodney McLeod



• 43 snaps: Avonte Maddox

• 14 snaps: Marcus Epps

Analysis: Maddox had an active day, with 8 tackles. He'd probably like to have the play back where he had a chance for an INT near the sideline, but he bobbled it before getting two feet in.

Slay had close coverage on some shot plays to Kenny Golladay. Nelson mostly had good coverage, but a pass interference call in the end zone while covering Evan Engram was costly.

Carson Wentz tracker



As you're aware, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts for a second-round pick that can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or he plays 70 percent of the Colts' snaps, plus the Colts make the playoffs. Be sure to check out our Carson Wentz snap tracker here

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader