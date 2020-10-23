Eagles snap count analysis: Week 7 vs. Giants

In their Week 7 win over the New York Giants, the Philadelphia Eagles controlled time of possession, as they played 81 snaps on offense, and 60 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts.

Quarterback





• 81 snaps: Carson Wentz



• 5 snaps: Jalen Hurts



Analysis: Hurts had two rushing attempts for 2 yards, in what was a very bland set of plays conjured up by the Eagles' staff.

Offensive line

• 81 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Sua Opeta, Jason Kelce, and Nate Herbig



• 60 snaps: Lane Johnson



• 22 snaps: Matt Pryor



• 2 snaps: Brett Toth



Analysis: Let's go ahead and update the Eagles' offensive line versions (some perceived) since May.

Version LT LG C RG RT 1.0 - May Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Brandon Brooks Lane Johnson 2.0 - June - Brooks hurt Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 3.0 - July - Peters signed Andre Dillard Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 4.0 - August - Dillard hurt Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 5.0 - August - JP wants more money Matt Pryor Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Jason Peters Lane Johnson 6.0 - September - JP gets his money Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 7.0 - Week 1 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Jack Driscoll 8.0 - Week 2 Jason Peters Isaac Seumalo Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson 9.0 - Week 3 Jason Peters Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 10.0 - Weeks 4 and 5 Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Matt Pryor Lane Johnson 11.0 - Week 6 Jordan Mailata Nate Herbig Jason Kelce Jamon Brown Jack Driscoll 12.0 - Week 7 Jordan Mailata Sua Opeta Jason Kelce Nate Herbig Lane Johnson



Yep, that would be 6 different starting offensive line combinations in 7 regular season games, and it feels like we'll have yet another new one in nine days when the Eagles play the Cowboys.

Lane Johnson was in and out of the lineup with an ankle injury that has bothered him for years, and now he also has a knee injury on top of that. Meanwhile, it should also be noted that Jason Kelce limped off the field at one point, and appeared to be in some pain, but there was no way he was coming out of the game. Still, he's clearly not 100 percent.

As always, we're reserve full judgment until the full rewatch, but it seemed like Jordan Mailata had his worst outing since he became the starting left tackle. Sua Opeta also struggled, but he couldn't have hand-picked a better time to make his professional debut after the Jamon Brown debacle last week.

Running back

• 56 snaps: Boston Scott



• 18 snaps: Corey Clement



• 8 snaps: Jason Huntley



Analysis: Scott had 3 receptions for 46 yards, including a great catch on the game-winning TD, but was ineffective as a runner. The battered offensive line couldn't open up holes, and Scott is ill-equipped to run through tacklers when open spaces aren't there. The Eagles could really use a Miles Sanders return Week 8 against Dallas.

Huntley showed some legitimate speed and is a player worth developing.

Wide receiver

• 78 snaps: Travis Fulgham



• 77 snaps: Greg Ward



• 39 snaps: DeSean Jackson



• 30 snaps: John Hightower



• 13 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



Analysis: DeSean Jackson is in a walking boot after his injury last night.

Otherwise, it was good encouraging game from the young wide receivers, as everyone contributed.

Travis Fulgham had 5 more catches for 73 yards, albeit on 11 targets. He is getting more attention from opposing defenses, and it's getting harder to get him the ball, but he is still very clearly the Eagles' best receiver. His 40-yard catch and run along the sideline on an off-target throw was a legitimate "No. 1 receiver" type of play.

Fulgham has great body control, and he made a difficult catch look easy.

John Hightower got open deep down the field, as he has consistently done in the early part of his rookie season. Unlike last week, however, he hung onto the football. This was obviously a huge play in the Eagles' comeback.

Hightower has value.

Meanwhile, Ward continues to make plays. He did a nice job hanging onto his touchdown reception after the Hightower bomb. That was not a gimme with a defender contesting the catch. And finally, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside even chipped in a catch for 8 yards.

In an otherwise ugly game, the young wide receivers were good. When the team gets Jalen Reagor back, we'll begin to get a sneak preview of what the Eagles' future at the position looks like.

Tight end

• 69 snaps: Richard Rodgers



• 9 snaps: Jason Croom



• 1 snap: Hakeem Butler



Analysis: On one of the most important plays of the season, Doug Pederson called a fade to fifth TE Hakeem Butler on fourth and goal. That was Butler's lone career snap in a regular offense. Yes, that's correct. It was literally the first time he ever stepped on the field on a regular play from scrimmage with an NFL offense.

That nonsense doesn't fool anyone. It's not like the Giants were just going to leave him uncovered. Let your playmakers make plays. It was just a baffling play call that makes no sense whatsoever.

Richard Rodgers had 6 catches for 85 yards, lol. That equates to almost half of Zach Ertz's receiving yard production this season.

Defensive line

• 52 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 43 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 42 snaps: Javon Hargrave



• 38 snaps: Derek Barnett



• 24 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 20 snaps: Vinny Curry



• 15 snaps: TY McGill



• 7 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway



Analysis: One of the stars of the game, of course, was Brandon Graham, whose strip sack sealed the win. Fletcher Cox also had one of his "you wouldn't know it from the stat sheet, but he was very disruptive" games.

Derek Barnett's inside spin move is coming along nicely. He dusted rookie 4th overall pick Andrew Thomas twice with that move, once leading to a sack. The RDE rotation of Barnett and Josh Sweat has been good this season. They've combined for 6.5 sacks, 12 QB hits, and 2 FFs.

Has anyone seen Javon Hargrave? He has played 232 snaps and he has 7 tackles.

Hassan Ridgeway went down with a biceps injury. That doesn't sound good, as there aren't many mild biceps injuries. We'll see.

Linebacker

• 55 snaps: Nate Gerry



• 40 snaps: Alex Singleton



• 34 snaps; Duke Riley



• 1 snap: Shaun Bradley



Analysis: The much-maligned linebackers actually had a pretty good night. Alex Singleton in particular was very active in his 40 snaps, while Nate Gerry had 7 tackles and a sack.

Cornerback and safety

• 60 snaps: Rodney McLeod



• 59 snaps each: Nickell Robey-Coleman, Darius Slay, and Jalen Mills



• 32 snaps: Cre'Von LeBlanc



• 17 snaps: Will Parks



• 3 snaps: Avonte Maddox

Analysis: Nickell Robey-Coleman is a horrible tackler, and he gave up on the long Daniel Jones run. The Eagles thought they had a steal from the bargain bin when they signed him this offseason. They did not.

Avonte Maddox returned, but only played 3 snaps. He was probably only active for emergency purposes only. Ideally, he'll be fully good to go against Dallas, because Robey-Coleman shouldn't be on the field.

Will Parks owes Evan Engram a thank you basket.

