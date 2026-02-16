Eagles stay or go: Center

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll continue on with the centers.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.



Previous "stay or go" polls

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Offensive tackle | Guard

Cam Jurgens

After playing through a back injury during the Eagles' Super Bowl run in 2024, Jurgens had a procedure last February to alleviate nerve pain. He missed most of training camp, and acknowledged during the regular season that he wasn't fully recovered from that procedure. It showed on the field, as Jurgens did not play to his standard, despite being voted into the Pro Bowl.

Jurgens is a good player, but his health has to viewed as a question mark until we see him perform on the field like he did before he his back issues began. But certainly, barring any surprises he will be the Eagles starting center again in 2026. Stay .

Stay or go: Cam Jurgens

Brett Toth

Toth has racked up a Julian Vandervelde-like 29 roster transactions over the course of his career and has been with the Eagles in some capacity every year since 2019. However, during the 2025 season, Toth's roster transaction count was zero! 🥳🎉

Toth made the team out of training camp, and stayed on the 53-man roster the entire season. Along the way, he was a key backup.

• He started four games.

• He played at least 30 snaps in six games.

• He played at least 10 snaps in 10 games.

In total, Toth played 199 snaps at LG, and 164 snaps at C.

In a win over the New York Giants Week 8, Toth got his first career start at center, and he had a great game. In my opinion, he was actually an upgrade on the hobbled Jurgens in the opportunities he got to play.

Toth is a free agent heading into this offseason. Normally, I would say that he is a clear "stay." However, with the departure of Jeff Stoutland, Toth's biggest supporter, I'm going to project that Toth ends up wherever Stoutland does. Go .



Stay or go: Brett Toth

Drew Kendall

Kendall was a 2025 fifth-round pick who was able to stick on the 53-man roster for the entire season, though he was a healthy scratch for 10 games. He appeared in blowouts against the Giants, Raiders, and Commanders, and started at center in the Week 18 "resting starters" game. I'll be curious to take a closer look at his game against the Commanders during the dead period of the NFL calendar.

During locker room cleanout day, Kendall said that he cross-trained at guard throughout the season, in addition to his primary position at center. Kendall will have a chance to be the first guy off the bench at center and maybe guard depending on how this offseason and training camp play out. He feels like a good bet to stick on the 53-man roster again in 2026. Stay .

Stay or go: Drew Kendall

Willie Lampkin

Following 53-man cutdowns, the Eagles claimed Lampkin, an undrafted rookie free agent who was waived with an injury designation by the Los Angeles Rams. It is rare for players waived with injury designations to be claimed, and it's sometimes thought of as an "unwritten rule" that NFL teams don't do that, but Howie Roseman did. (The Rams could have placed Lampkin on injured reserve, which would have ensured that he'd have stuck on their roster, but they didn't, so it's their own fault that they lost him if indeed they're miffed at the Eagles.)

A few days after they claimed Lampkin, the Eagles placed him in injured reserve. They opened his 21-day practice window in November, so he did get to practice with the team in-season for three weeks, but those 21 days passed without the Eagles elevating him to the 53-man roster, and his season was over. 2025 was more or less a redshirt season.

Lampkin is an extreme oddity, in that he is a 5'11 offensive lineman who only weighs 290 pounds. He looks like a player you'd create in Madden just for fun. However, coming out of North Carolina he received glowing reviews for his play on the field. For example, from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com:

When it comes to the three phases of a run block (positioning/sustain/finish), Lampkin has the best tape I’ve studied of any prospect in the 2025 draft. He’s tremendously quick and athletic to beat defenders to the spot laterally or to climb and connect in space. He plays with excellent hand placement, leverage and footwork to sustain blocks. He uses that stickiness to finish blocks, too. He’s sound in pass protection but will give way to size and length from time to time. Unfortunately, he falls far below NFL size standards, but he’s too good a football player to ignore. Smart teams should consider using Lampkin as a fullback who can get into space and stick to his block while offering position flexibility as an emergency backup at center. Whether he’s drafted or not, Lampkin has NFL-caliber talent.

Lampkin mostly played RG in college, but the Rams worked him out at center, and he was a beast in their preseason games. Video via Brandon Thorn:

And here's a college highlight reel:

It will be fun to see if and how the Eagles get creative in their use of Lampkin during training camp. He is far from a lock to make the roster, but should be an interesting player to keep tabs on this summer. Back in camp .

Stay or go: Willie Lampkin

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Blue = Will be back in camp in 2025, but a 53-man roster spot is not a given.

Position 1 2 3 4 QB Jalen Hurts

(stay) Tanner McKee

(stay) Sam Howell

(go) RB Saquon Barkley

(stay) Tank Bigsby

(stay) Will Shipley

(stay) A.J. Dillon

(go) WR A.J. Brown

(go) DeVonta Smith

(stay) Jahan Dotson

(go) Darius Cooper

(back in camp) WR (cont.) Britain Covey

(back in camp) Johnny Wilson

(back in camp) TE/FB Dallas Goedert

(go) Grant Calcaterra

(go) Kylen Granson

(go) Cameron Latu

(back in camp) TE/FB (cont.) Ben VanSumeren

(back in camp) OT Lane Johnson

(stay) Jordan Mailata

(stay) Fred Johnson

(go) Cameron Williams

(back in camp) OT (cont.) Myles Hinton

(back in camp) OG Landon Dickerson

(stay) Tyler Steen

(stay) Matt Pryor

(go) C Cam Jurgens

(stay) Brett Toth

(go) Drew Kendall

(stay) Willie Lampkin

(back in camp) ED iDL OBLB CB S K/P/LS

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader