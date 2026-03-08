Eagles 'stay or go' fan voting results

Over the last few weeks, we went position-by-position and analyzed every notable player on the Eagles' roster, attempting to project who will be back in 2025, and who won't. You can check out that series here in case you missed it.

We also polled the readers along the way, and we'll show the results of the fan voting here. The numbers below will show the percentage of "stay" votes.

Quarterback

• Tanner McKee: 87.5%



• Jalen Hurts: 79.7%

• Sam Howell: 18.9%



#JimmySays: Despite there being no question at all that he will be the Eagles' starting quarterback in 2026, Hurts dipped below 80 percent barely one year removed from earning Super Bowl MVP honors.

Running back

• Tank Bigsby: 97.8%



• Saquon Barkley: 94.6%

• Will Shipley: 70.9%



• A.J. Dillon: 4.9%



#JimmySays: Barkley had a down year, but is still one of the best running backs in the NFL. He fell behind fan favorite Bigsby.



Wide receiver

• DeVonta Smith: 98.9%

• Darius Cooper: 83.2%



• Britain Covey: 82.4%



• Johnny Wilson: 69.0%



• A.J. Brown: 52.9%



• Jahan Dotson: 21.9%



#JimmySays: Unsurprisingly, DeVonta came in at roughly 99 percent. On the other hand, a lot of readers either don't want Brown back, or think he won't be back.

Tight end / fullback

• Cameron Latu: 77.8%



• Ben VanSumeren: 69.8%



• Dallas Goedert: 64.7%

• Kylen Granson: 14.3%



• Grant Calcaterra: 7.9%



#JimmySays: Before the 2025 season began, I would not have guessed that Cameron Latu would lead all Eagles tight ends in voting during this series.

Offensive tackle

• Jordan Mailata: 98.8%



• Lane Johnson: 94.9%

• Myles Hinton: 81.4%



• Cameron Williams: 76.7%

• Fred Johnson: 66.4%



#JimmySays: I'm not sure why 5 percent would vote "go" on Lane.



Guards

• Landon Dickerson: 90.6%

• Tyler Steen: 86.2%



• Matt Pryor: 4.9%



#JimmySays: No surprises here, as Dickerson had a down year and Pryor was bad whenever he had to play.



Centers

• Cam Jurgens: 87.8%

• Drew Kendall: 86.9%



• Willie Lampkin: 81.8%

• Brett Toth: 59.5%



#JimmySays: It's not often that a "Pro Bowl" player who is definitely going to be back the next season has 12 percent of fans saying "go."

Edge defenders

• Jalyx Hunt: 98.6%



• Nolan Smith: 95.1%



• Jaelan Phillips: 90.5%

• Brandon Graham: 78.4%



• Josh Uche: 11.9%



• Ogbo Okoronkwo: 9.7%



• Azeez Ojulari: 5.2%



#JimmySays: Hunt has pretty quickly become a fan favorite, and for good reason.

Interior defensive line

• Jordan Davis: 98.9%



• Jalen Carter: 97.5%

• Moro Ojomo: 97.0%



• Byron Young: 87.3%



• Ty Robinson: 83.4%



#JimmySays: Davis entered the 2025 season as a disappointing player, but exited it as one of the leading vote getters in this series, and less importantly, a new contract worth $78 million.

Linebacker

• Zack Baun: 98.0%

• Jihaad Campbell: 97.9%



• Jeremiah Trotter: 96.5%



• Smael Mondon: 90.2%



• Nakobe Dean: 49.6%



#JimmySays: Four linebackers finished above 90 percent.



Cornerback

• Cooper DeJean: 98.9%



• Quinyon Mitchell: 98.7%

• Mac McWilliams: 75.2%



• Kelee Ringo: 57.0%



• Adoree' Jackson: 36.3%



• Jakorian Bennett: 33.8%



• Michael Carter: 18.7%



#JimmySays: Who are the 0.2% of people who voted for DeJean to stay but Mitchell to go?



Safety

• Andrew Mukuba: 95.5%



• Marcus Epps: 81.7%



• Reed Blankenship: 56.4%

• Sydney Brown: 35.4%



#JimmySays: Brown still has one year left on his rookie contract, but readers have seen enough of him.

Specialists

• Braden Mann: 87.4%

• Jake Elliott: 27.5%



• Charley Hughlett: 14.0%



#JimmySays: Elliott was at one time one of the highest vote getters in this series, but after two bad seasons he has fallen out of favor with the fanbase.

Top 10

Cooper DeJean: 98.93% Jordan Davis: 98.92% DeVonta Smith: 98.88% Jordan Mailata: 98.8% Quinyon Mitchell: 98.7% Jalyx Hunt: 98.6% Zack Baun: 98.0% Jihaad Campbell: 97.9% Tank Bigsby: 97.8% Jalen Carter: 97.5%

#JimmySays: DeJean is this year's most popular player. He beat out Davis by 0.01 and Smith by 0.05. It's funny to me that Bigsby is in the top 10, but Lane Johnson isn't.

Bottom 10

Matt Pryor: 4.89% A.J. Dillon: 4.93% Azeez Ojulari: 5.2% Grant Calcaterra: 7.9% Ogbo Okoronkwo: 9.7% Josh Uche: 11.9% Charley Hughlett: 14.0% Kylen Granson: 14.3% Michael Carter: 18.7% Sam Howell: 18.9%

#JimmySays: This year's least popular player by a nose... Matt Pryor! 🎉



