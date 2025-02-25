Eagles stay or go: Offensive tackle

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll continue on with the offensive tackles.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.

Lane Johnson

The Eagles probably had the best offensive line in the NFL when they won it all in 2017, and they did again in 2024. The only lineman to start for both teams was Lane Johnson. He's been, in my opinion, the best offensive lineman in the NFL over roughly the last 8 years, but over that time has been criminally underrated, even with six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro nods. I mean, he was being left off of those dumb NFL Top 100 lists completely when he was pretty easily a top 20 type of player.

Johnson doesn't have as many highlight reel blocks as a guy like, ohhh, sayyy, Penei Sewell, but nobody else in the league can do what Johnson does, which is single-block the league's elite pass rushers on an island, week after week, year after year, and never give up sacks. He's one of the greatest Eagles of all-time and one of the best offensive linemen in league history.

#JimmyVerdict: Johnson said he will play again in 2025, and the Eagles will be thrilled to have him. Stay .

Jordan Mailata

In 2023, on an offensive line with two future Hall of Famers, I thought Mailata was quietly stellar, both in the run game and in pass protection. He was deserving of Pro Bowl recognition, but didn't get in. He was snubbed for Pro Bowl recognition again in 2024, but he earn a Second-Team All-Pro nod.

As we have seen, Mailata's career path has followed a steady upward trajectory. On a national level this season he went from "that huge Australian guy who never played football at a level lower than the NFL" to finally being recognized as a legitimately great player. It took a while for non-locals to catch up, but they finally got there.

#JimmyVerdict: Mailata is a star player, and he's under contract through 2028. Stay .

Fred Johnson

Near the tail end of training camp in 2023, the Eagles released Johnson, a procedural move that allowed the team to rid him of his futures contract and sign him to a new two-year deal. That deal expires this offseason and Johnson will be a free agent.

He started six games in 2024 -- one game at RT in relief of Lane Johnson, 4 games at LT in relief of Jordan Mailata, and the meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants. PFF had Johnson down for 8 sacks allowed, most on the team by a wide margin, on 482 snaps. He did have one very good game against Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals.

#JimmyVerdict: My bet is the Eagles will look to improve their swing tackle spot this offseason, possibly through the draft. Go .

Darian Kinnard

Kinnard was active for just two games in 2024. He played 3 snaps in garbage time against the Bengals, and he started the Eagles' Week 18 game against the Giants. Despite his complete lack of meaningful playing time, Kinnard was able to stick on the 53-man roster for the entire season, an indication that the Eagles see potential in him.

#JimmyVerdict: Kinnard will be back in camp , with no guarantees to make the roster.

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Blue = Will be back in camp in 2025, but a 53-man roster spot is not a given.

