Eagles-Steelers Week 15 odds preview: Birds favored, but can their passing game get them by?

The Eagles got to nine straight wins, but it wasn't pretty.

They had to battle the Carolina Panthers down to the wire on Sunday, and even though they held on 22-16, the performance raised concerns.

The run game, as always, was fine, but in the pass, Jalen Hurts struggled to get the ball out and held on to it for way too long while waiving on his open looks, and Jake Elliott, who was near-automatic a year ago as a kicker, suddenly isn't anymore, which might only put the Eagles in a tougher spot the later into the season they get.

There are parts of the Eagles' game that need to be cleaned up, and with little time to do it, as the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers are the next on their way to South Philly this Sunday.

It'll be a battle between two intrastate powerhouses at Lincoln Financial Field, but one that sportsbooks are still favoring the Eagles on.

Here's a look...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -4.5 PIT +190

PHI -230 42.5 FanDuel PHI -5.5 PIT +198

PHI -240 42.5 BetRivers PHI -5.5 PIT +200

PHI -250 43 BetMGM PHI -5 PIT +185

PHI -225 42.5 bet365 PHI -4.5 PIT +185

PHI -225 42.5 *Lines as of Tuesday

Led by Saquon Barkley, the Eagles are heading toward Sunday with the No. 1-ranked rushing offense in the NFL at 190.5 yards per game.

The Steelers, however, are boasting the fourth-ranked rushing defense (91.5 yards per game) and might have as good of a shot as any at keeping Barkley at least somewhat under control to this point in the season – as the running back is chasing after the NFL's all-time single-season rushing record.

That's where Hurts and the Eagles' passing game becomes a problem.

Up front, the Steeler's defense is stacked, but above that, their passing defense has been middle of the pack, having let up an average of 218.6 yards per game through the air.

Between Hurts, and star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, that should be the cue for all three of them to have big games...but that was the idea last week against a struggling Panthers defense, and didn't even come close to happening.

Hurts wasn't getting the ball out and threw for only 108 yards, a season-low. Smith caught a touchdown, but just 37 yards on four receptions and six targets. Brown had 43 yards receiving, was only targeted four times, and was visibly frustrated postgame.

The Eagles still won, but they barely got away with it, and against a Panthers team that has been playing tough the past few weeks, yet still leaves a lot to be desired.

The Steelers won't afford them that same fortune, not when T.J. Watt's bursting off the edge if Hurts is taking too long to pick his spot again.

