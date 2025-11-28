Eagles Week 13 stock watch: Philly's defense forgets to stop the run against Bears

Another week, another mind-numbingly frustrating performance from the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Eagles (8-4) fell for the second time in as many weeks, 24-15, to a Bears (9-3) team they are probably better than on paper and are now seemingly miles away from the No. 1 seed in the NFC they held back in Week 11.

The offense fell asleep for long stretches, the tush push continued its decline as Jalen Hurts coughed up a fumble (and also threw a pick) and the defense simply could not get off the field as the Bears out-possessed the Eagles by nearly 20 minutes of game clock.

But those weren't the Eagles' worst crimes against football.

With very few bright spots (we were able to highlight one of them below), the Eagles do have a new major area of concern after this one, as well as something positive to build off as they have a few days of extra rest before heading to California next Monday to face the Chargers.

Here's a look at who from Week 13 has a rising stock and a faltering stock.

Stock up: The pass rushers 📈

Well, no one got hurt, and A.J. Brown had a good game...

But also, the pass rush was pretty solid.

On paper, the Eagles' defensive line didn't really intimidate anyone when the 2025 season began. After losing Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency and replacing them with guys who haven't really cracked the active roster, the Eagles bolstered the pass rush with additions of Jaelan Phillips and unretired Brandon Graham at the trade deadline.

The additions are helping big time.

With the offense sputtering for most of the game in Week 13, the big guys up front kept it a game. The line tipped three passes again —two of them by Jalen Carter, who also had a sack. They also made the Bears' offense one-dimensional, which might have been to the Eagles' detriment as the Chicago run game was simply dominant.

But Caleb Williams completed just 17 of his 36 passes and very few of them came without a defender in his face. The Eagles hit Williams six times and second-year defensive end Jalyx Hunt got his second interception of the year in the third quarter on a pass he essentially tipped to himself. For a lineman, he's got some pretty good ball skills.

The Eagles' pass rush was the bright spot as the running game was an Achilles heal, holding Williams to only 154 yards through the air (a lot of them in the fourth quarter in garbage time) and getting in his grill all day long. Opposing offensive lines have had their hands full the last few weeks and it's a classic Eagles look, having a dominant defensive line.

If only their offense could match that energy and production.

Stock down: the Run defense 📉

One of the most irksome things about the Eagles this season — both with and without the football — is that every week a different source of frustration emerges.

Prior to Friday afternoon, the Eagles' run defense ranked right in the middle of the pack, 18th overall with 115.1 rushing yards allowed per game. About half (12) of their 23 touchdowns allowed came on the ground.

For whatever reason, the linebackers and front four were inept against the Bears, who quietly entered the week with the second most yards per game on the ground this season. Philly allowed 282 rushing yards — Chicago crossed the 100-yard mark just 18 minutes into the game (for contrast, the Eagles offense was so awful it didn't collect 100 yards of total scrimmage yards until midway through the third).

Former Eagles running back D'Andre Swift looked as shifty and dynamic as peak LeSean McCoy, eventually finding paydirt on first scoring drive of the game for the Bears. He and rookie Kyle Monangai — who scored his TD early in the fourth — combined for 6.4 yards per carry, well higher than Philadelphia's 4.3 yards per carry average through 11 games. Each of Chicago's dual backs gained over 100 yards in the game, the first time in 20 years an Eagles defense allowed two runners to cross the century mark (October 30, 2005 to Tatum Bell and Mike Anderson of the Broncos).

Chicago totaled 11 rushing first downs in the first half alone, and it seems like the only reason they didn't dominate more on the scoreboard was the inaccuracy of quarterback Williams. A number of atrociously bad throws bailed the Eagles out when they decided to inexplicably stop running the ball during stretches in the middle of the game.

