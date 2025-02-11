Eagles' Super Bowl victory sets TV record with 126 million viewers

The Eagles' dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX set a new TV record with an average of 126 million viewers across all platforms that broadcast the big game on Sunday night, according to preliminary data from Fox Sports.

The record includes all viewers who caught the Super Bowl on Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and the NFL's digital properties. The figure marked a 2% increase over Super Bowl LVIII, when the Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers last year pulled a total of 123.7 million viewers on CBS and other platforms. Nielsen, the audience measurement firm that tracks TV viewership, is expected to release its own figures later Tuesday.

MORE: Statue of Saquon Barkley's backward hurdle would be perfect way to memorialize Eagles' magical season

The game on Sunday night hit a peak of 135.7 viewers during the second quarter between 8 and 8:15 p.m., when the Eagles stormed out to a 24-0 lead on their way to a 40-22 victory. Despite the blowout, Kendrick Lamar's halftime show held an average of 131.2 million viewers.

Tubi and other platforms also set a streaming record with 14.5 million Super Bowl viewers. Tubi accounted for 13.6 million viewers, while just under 1 million people tuned into the Super Bowl using NFL+ and other NFL-owned streaming services.

As Super Bowl viewership grows, advertising costs for commercials also continue to rise. In the weeks leading up to Sunday's game, the cost for a 30-second commercial during the broadcast hit a record $8 million. That's up from about $7 million in each of the last two Super Bowls, and nearly four times the cost of a 30-second ad in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000.

The NFL typically boasts the highest ratings in television for any type of broadcast, but this year's Super Bowl record was reached despite a 2% decline in NFL ratings during the regular season compared with last year. The NFL branched further into the streaming space this season with a pair of games on Netflix, in addition to Peacock getting the season opener between the Packers and Eagles in September and Amazon streaming "Thursday Night Football."

Super Bowl LX will be played next February at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and will be broadcast on NBC.