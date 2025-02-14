Here are the songs Eagles fans had on their playlists for the Super Bowl parade

Long before the Eagles arrived on Broad Street for their Super Bowl victory parade, fans lined the sidewalk with chairs, snacks and beers to get the party started. They also brought with them portable speakers — or, in the case of a few businesses, amps — to blast hype songs.

What did the Birds fandom want to hear on this fine Friday? Some of the selections were expected; Super Bowl halftime performer Kendrick Lamar was a repeat play, as was the team's fight song. But the amateur DJs also pulled a few curveballs as they bounced between '90s grunge and movie soundtracks.

Heard something that didn't make our playlist? Let us know and we'll add it to the rotation:

