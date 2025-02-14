More Culture:

February 14, 2025

Here are the songs Eagles fans had on their playlists for the Super Bowl parade

The crowds hyped themselves up for the procession with these rap hits, movie themes and throwback '90s dance anthems.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Parades
Eagles parade playlist Kristin Hunt/PhillyVoice

Eagles fans partied before the Super Bowl parade kicked off with portable speakers playing 'Not Like Us,' 'Gonna Fly Now,' 'Motownphilly' and more.

Long before the Eagles arrived on Broad Street for their Super Bowl victory parade, fans lined the sidewalk with chairs, snacks and beers to get the party started. They also brought with them portable speakers — or, in the case of a few businesses, amps — to blast hype songs.

MORE: On 'New Heights' podcast, Kelce brothers have heart-to-heart about Super Bowl tensions and retirement

What did the Birds fandom want to hear on this fine Friday? Some of the selections were expected; Super Bowl halftime performer Kendrick Lamar was a repeat play, as was the team's fight song. But the amateur DJs also pulled a few curveballs as they bounced between '90s grunge and movie soundtracks. 

Heard something that didn't make our playlist? Let us know and we'll add it to the rotation:

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Parades Philadelphia Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Super Bowl Parade Eagles Playlist Rocky

Videos

Featured

Limited - Tourism Ireland - Festival Dublin

Experience the spirit of St. Patrick: Ireland’s legendary celebration awaits
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

700 pounds of confetti will fly at Eagles Super Bowl parade

Eagles parade Confetti

Sponsored

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

Streaming

What to stream: 'The Host,' 'Sly Lives!' and 'The Nice Guys'

Streaming guide

Health News

Canned tuna sold at Trader Joe's, Walmart recalled due to food poisoning risk

Canned Tuna REcall

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Super Bowl parade and a Gritty crawl

Weekend guide

Eagles

These Eagles were special. Now they're immortal.

Eagles-Super-Bowl-59-Celebration-NFL-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved