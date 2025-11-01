More Sports:

November 01, 2025

Eagles trade for former Packers, Ravens CB Jaire Alexander

Desperate for help at outside cornerback, the Eagles trade with Baltimore for a once-great corner who could barely get on the field for a struggling defense.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
110125JaireAlexander Kirby Lee/Imagn Images

Jaire Alexander will be on his second team this season after starting the year toiling for the Ravens.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday evening that they have traded a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for CB Jaire Alexander and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

Alexander is a two-time Second-Team All Pro (2020 and 2022) who played seven seasons for the Green Bay Packers, before being released in June. He missed 10 games both in 2023 and 2024 with an assortment of injuries (back, shoulder, knee). He has appeared in just two games for the Ravens this season, despite only appearing on their injury report once, in Week 1.

In those two games, Pro Football Focus had Alexander down for 5 targets, all of which were complete, for 116 yards, or 23.2 yards per target. He was also flagged for a 27-yard defensive pass interference penalty.

Alexander has name recognition, but at this stage of his career, he is likely only in Philly for depth purposes. He should probably not be considered a legitimate CB2 option. The Eagles have now dealt for two cornerbacks before the trade deadline. They also added former Jets slot corner Michael Carter, who might also just be a depth piece.

