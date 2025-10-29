More Sports:

October 29, 2025

Eagles trade WR John Metchie to Jets for CB Michael Carter

In trading for Jets CB Michael Carter, the Birds add depth to their nickelback position and have an option if they want to move Cooper DeJean outside.

By Jimmy Kempski
New Eagles CB Michael Carter (30)

The Philadelphia Eagles have made their first trade ahead of the Nov. 4th trade deadline. They have acquired CB Michael Carter from the New York Jets for WR John Metchie. The Eagles will also send a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Jets, and will receive a 2027 seventh-round pick in return.

Carter is a slot corner. He was a 2021 fifth-round pick drafted by then-Jets GM Joe Douglas (now a senior personnel director for the Eagles) who has appeared in 65 games, with 25 starts. He has played in five games (four starts) in 2025. He has 14 tackles and 2 pass breakups.

Carter is small (5'10, 184), but he has 4.36 speed.

The Eagles love fast corners, so Carter will fit right in. Data below via Mockdraftable.com:

 Player40 time Percentile 
 Quinyon Mitchell4.33 95th 
Adoree' Jackson 4.42 78th 
Kelee Ringo 4.36 92nd 
Jakorian Bennett 4.30 98th 
Mac McWilliams 4.41 83rd 
Michael Carter 4.36 92th 
*Cooper DeJean didn't participate at the Combine

What will Carter's role be?

My guess? Backup slot. There may be some assumptions that Carter will start in the slot, with Cooper DeJean moving outside, but Vic Fangio said on Tuesday that he doesn't envision that scenario. 

"He's really a damn good nickel," Fangio said of DeJean. "Probably one of the best nickels in the league, and we're playing him at corner in the base. He could play safety if we needed him to. He's a defensive back, but really, he's just a good football player."

"We considered (moving DeJean outside full-time). But when you have one of the better players at a certain position, and it's an important position where you get involved more, you hate to take a really good player at one position to maybe not be as good of a player or impactful of a player at another position. But it's definitely something that we've talked about."

But also, this trade is logical in that the Eagles are going to need roster spots when guys like Nolan Smith, Brandon Graham, and Jakorian Bennett rejoin the 53-man roster. On Monday, they released backup slot Parry Nickerson, and later added him to the practice squad. The Eagles added a roster spot by removing Nickerson and Metchie, and adding Carter. They got younger and maybe also better at the backup slot spot.

So, you know, this isn't exactly a blockbuster deal. It's probably just back-of-the-roster juggling.

