Eagles game ball: Moro Ojomo is a menace at the line, Elijah Cooks ends training camp practice with a bang

The Eagles were back at it on Saturday for the third practice of training camp, running through reps while speakers playing either music or crowd noise were put at full blast.

It only went so far to replicate an in-game feel, but it was a sign that the NFL season is on its way, with a couple of guys noticeably upping their game regardless of their spot on the depth chart.

Here are the game ball honors from Saturday's session at NovaCare...

Offense: Elijah Cooks, WR

Cooks ended Saturday's practice on a high note.

With the third team out for the last rep of 11-on-11s, and the ball at around the offensive 40, the undrafted receiver took off down the left sideline while his defensive assignment, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, tugged on his jersey the whole way.

It didn't matter.

Rookie quarterback Kyle McCord, who is competing for the QB3 spot, zipped a nice pass to Cooks' back shoulder, and the wideout pulled up and back through contact to go up and get it for the completion into the red zone.

Cooks got up with the ball and waved goodbye to the crowd to celebrate and signal the end of practice, while teammates watching from the sideline took off running and yelling in hype over the play.

The 26-year-old was first signed by Jacksonville and spent his first two seasons there, on the 53-man roster and then on the practice squad.

He'll have a pretty steep uphill battle when it comes to cracking the Eagles' roster, but if Cooks can keep making plays like that among the third-stringers, there could be a role for him on the practice squad here, too.

Defense: Moro Ojomo, DT

Ojomo has a clear spot to step into along the defensive line with Milton Williams' free agency departure, and so far, he's earning it.

The 23-year-old has looked like he has been a lot for an offensive lineman to deal with, or at least as much as you can be without being in pads, and on a first-team rep late into practice, Ojomo brought pressure that barreled down quick.

Jalen Hurts went to get the pass out, but Ojomo got a hand up and batted it out of the air to kill the play on the spot and cost the first-team offense a down.

Ojomo, a 2023 seventh-round draft pick, came into camp with a clear chance at a greater role, but might just be able to slip right in alongside Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis without the Eagles' D-line missing a beat.

Now granted, Ojomo was Tyler Steen's assignment on the offensive line, and as our own Jimmy Kempski noted, every other D-linemen had to go up against either a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro.

That said, Ojomo wouldn't have to face the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line week-to-week in games, so that works to his advantage.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports