July 28, 2022

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Philadelphia-Eagles-Fans-2018 Brad Mills/USA Today Sports

Two amazingly wild Eagles fans.

Philadelphia Eagles training camp is underway, and we haven't have a chat in a while, so let's, you know, have one. 

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds.

Are the Eagles contenders, not just in the NFC East, but for the Super Bowl? What has to happen for them to get to the playoffs and then make a run? Are they done adding to their roster or could we see more moves coming?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

