Eagles camp countdown: Defensive player most under the microscope

From now until July 22, PhillyVoice will be previewing 2025 Eagles training camp by choosing a topic question for the staff to debate. This series will run from Monday, July 7, through Monday, July 21, as all players are expected to report by to the NovaCare Complex by July 22. The first session is July 23.

Today's preview topic question is which Eagle on defense is most under the microscope headed into camp. Our writers made their selections and wrote about the player they felt best fit the category.



Defensive Player Most Under The Microscope

GEOFF MOSHER: Kelee Ringo, CB

No question that the player on Vic Fangio's defense most under the microscope headed into training camp is cornerback Kelee Ringo. The third-year corner is battling Adoree' Jackson for the starting job, and Year 3 is always a critical year for draft picks, especially fourth-round picks like Ringo.

Ringo's speed, size and physicality are both a benefit and hindrance, as he can close quickly and redirect receivers like a lot of tall corners do, but he's also a little stiff-hipped and can get grabby against receivers who can shake him. The former Georgia standout also lacks much experience, with just 311 total snaps on defense over his first two seasons. As Fangio said in the spring, Ringo just needs to play more football and show his growth.

Jackson, on the other hand, has plenty of experience and is a more fluid mover. But the nine-year pro is on the downside of his career and started just five games last year for a bad Giants team. The Eagles liked him years ago and tried so sign him in free agency, but at this point he's more of an insurance policy if Ringo isn't the guy.

Jackson has the more experience, but Ringo has the upside. In the spring camps, they rotated with the first team, which is likely to continue at the start of camp. Last summer, Ringo and Isaiah Rodgers rotated at outside corner to see who'd be the top backup as Quinyon Mitchell moved from slot to outside. Rodgers quickly pulled away in that competition.

EVAN MACY: Nolan Smith, EDGE

I have to respectfully disagree with Geoff on this one. The Eagles have a star-studded secondary with soon-to-be-sophomores Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean slated to start alongside some experiences safeties in the middle.

My question, and concern, is where are the Eagles going to get their sacks from in 2025? The retirement of Brandon Graham and the departures in free agency of Josh Sweat, Milton Williams and Bryce Huff leaves a chasm 19 sacks wide for the Birds to replace this season. If you add to that the three sacks Nakobe Dean had last year — he's going to miss some serious time after tearing his patellar tendon — that's more than 50% of their 41 sacks from last year. It's also 42 of their 88 quarterback hits.

The answer, Eagles fans and the organization hope, will come from Smith. Last year he was an absolute monster in the postseason, collecting four sacks (leading the entire playoff field) and a forced fumble. That momentum needs to continue into the regular season in 2025.

If it doesn't, the Birds' pass rush could be in trouble. Azeez Ojulari, Jalyx Hunt and Josh Uche not only have difficult names to pronounce, they are also the rest of edge rotation. They all have a decent track record — at least Ojulari and Uche do, but Smith needs to take a jump to justify his first round selection in 2023.