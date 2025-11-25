More Sports:

November 25, 2025

Eagles confirm black uniforms for Friday vs. Bears

The Eagles will be dressed appropriately for their Black Friday matchup against the Bears at the Linc.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Dallas-Goedert-Eagles-Giants-Week-18-NFL-2025.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

The Eagles last wore their all-black uniforms in Week 18 of 2024.

The Eagles are taking the layup for their Black Friday matchup against the Bears, uniform-wise that is. 

They'll be wearing their all-black uniforms for their now crucial Week 13 home game at Lincoln Financial Field, the team revealed through its social media channels on Tuesday, looking for a spark to rebound from a disastrous collapse to the Cowboys this past weekend

The Eagles last wore their all-black uniforms in the Week 18 win over the Giants last season. By that point, the Eagles already had their playoff spot well secured, and chose to rest their starters while giving the reserves some playing time. 

Then third-string quarterback Tanner McKee proceeded to put on a show as the Eagles' backups shut down the starters of a lowly Giants team. 

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and the rest of the first stringers will be fully dressed this time around, and will be looking to bounce back and stay ahead of Caleb Williams and an upstart Bears team looking to make a statement within the NFC hierarchy

A lot is now riding on this Friday at the Linc.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Chicago Bears Black Uniforms

Videos

Featured

Visit NJ - Wow Christmas Markets

Wow Christmas Markets in New Jersey
Limited - IBEW125Main

IBEW Local 98 celebrates its 125-year anniversary

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Two men found guilty in 2023 fatal airport shooting of police officer

Richard Mendez Verdict

Sponsored

COPD affects more than smokers — and Philadelphia’s air quality makes awareness critical

Limited - Temple Lung Center COPD MAIN

Mental Health

Thanksgiving travel may be particularly stressful this year. Here are tips to cope with the uncertainties and frustrations

Thanksgiving Travel Stress

Holiday

Thanksgiving dining options in Philly

Thanksgiving restaurants

Holidays

Winter Wonderland Festival brings free holiday fun to Camden

Camden Winter Wonderland

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved