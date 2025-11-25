Eagles confirm black uniforms for Friday vs. Bears

The Eagles are taking the layup for their Black Friday matchup against the Bears, uniform-wise that is.

They'll be wearing their all-black uniforms for their now crucial Week 13 home game at Lincoln Financial Field, the team revealed through its social media channels on Tuesday, looking for a spark to rebound from a disastrous collapse to the Cowboys this past weekend.

The Eagles last wore their all-black uniforms in the Week 18 win over the Giants last season. By that point, the Eagles already had their playoff spot well secured, and chose to rest their starters while giving the reserves some playing time.

Then third-string quarterback Tanner McKee proceeded to put on a show as the Eagles' backups shut down the starters of a lowly Giants team.

Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and the rest of the first stringers will be fully dressed this time around, and will be looking to bounce back and stay ahead of Caleb Williams and an upstart Bears team looking to make a statement within the NFC hierarchy.

A lot is now riding on this Friday at the Linc.

