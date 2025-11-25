NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 13 edition

Last week: 9

That was kind of a signature Eagles win during the '90s. And yet, the Eagles got trounced by the Cowboys in the divisional round of the playoffs that year, and the Cowboys went on to win their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

Remember back in 1995, when the Eagles stuffed the Cowboys on consecutive run plays to force a turnover on downs, and won the game?

9) Cowboys (5-5-1) : Credit the Cowboys for a great win on Sunday. They fought their asses off, never gave up, and beat the reigning champs. That said, I thought this was an interesting quote after the game from Jerry Jones:

It used to be the Eagles who were ultra proud of regular season wins over Dallas, but that has flipped.

Since 2022, the Bucs are 19-23 against teams outside of the NFC South, and yet they're very likely to have 4 division titles during that span.

7) 49ers (8-4): The Niners survived Monday night against the Panthers despite Brock Purdy throwing 3 INTs in the first half. Sometimes INTs are a result of a ball going through a receiver's hands, or the quarterback getting hit as he's throwing, etc. These are all bad throws and/or bad decisions: If you'll note in the commentary before the first INT in the video above, Troy Aikman is saying that the Niners would like to get RB2 Brian Robinson more involved, but Christian McCaffrey doesn't want to come off the field. Lol, what? Maybe make him come off the field? He had 31 touches against the Panthers, and is now on pace for 422 during the regular season. The Niners could be a quick out in the playoffs this season, and then have the effects of an extreme workload season hampering their best player next season. Last week: 8 6) Bears (8-3): Six of the Bears' wins have come by a combined 16 points. Credit them for winning close games, but it's really hard to be 8-3 with a negative point differential. Their Black Friday matchup against the Eagles is arguably their biggest game since the double-doink game. (They actually have made the playoffs since that game, but they got in with an 8-8 record, and had no real shot of making the Super Bowl.) Last week: 7 5) Packers (7-3-1): Myles Garrett already has 18 (!) sacks. He is going to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and is well over a pace to break the NFL sack record. But Micah Parsons would be a pretty good candidate to win it any other normal year. He has very clearly been the Packers' best player by a country mile this season. Video via @BookOfEli_NFL:

Last week: 6 4) Lions (7-4): With 3:19 left in regulation, the Giants had a 1st and Goal from the Lions' 4 yard line, with a 3 point lead. A Tyrone Tracy run on 1st down got 2 yards, and an incomplete pass made it 3rd and Goal from the 2. On 3rd and 2, the Lions were clearly offsides, and they stopped Tracy for a loss of 4 on the play, largely because of the advantage gained by being offsides: No flag, and somehow there was no mention of it on the broadcast. That set up a 4th and Goal from the 6, and the Giants (correctly, IMO) tried to score a touchdown instead of kicking the field goal. They didn't get it, the Lions tied the game up, and eventually won in overtime. Had the officials flagged the obvious offsides penalty, it would have been 3rd and Goal from the 1. Would they have gotten in? Dunno 🤷‍♂️, but... probably? Here's what the NFC standings look like at the moment: Seed Team Record 1 Rams 9-2 2 Eagles 8-3 3 Bears 8-3 4 Buccaneers 6-5 5 Seahawks 8-3 6 Packers 7-3-1 7 49ers 8-4 8 Lions 7-4 9 Panthers 6-6 10 Cowboys 5-5-1 11 Falcons ☠️ 4-7 12 Vikings ☠️ 4-7 13 Cardinals ☠️ 3-8 14 Commanders ☠️ 3-8 15 Saints ☠️ 2-9 16 Giants ☠️ 2-10 ☠️ = Graveyard ☠️ = Graveyard Had the officials flagged the offsides call and the Lions lost the game, they'd be two games back in the NFC North and 1.5 games out in the Wild Card. It'll be interesting to see if that no-call affects whether some other team gets left out of the tourney as a result.

Last week: 4

3) Seahawks (8-3): Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 8 catches for 167 yards and 2 TDs against the Titans on Sunday. He now has 80 catches for 1313 yards and 7 TDs on the season. He has gone over 100 receiving yards in eight games this season, and is on pace to break Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving yardage record of 1964 yards. JSN is on pace for 2029 yards, so he actually has a decent buffer there. (One extra game on the schedule these days, of course.)

