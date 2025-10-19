Eagles-Vikings Week 7 inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second straight loss Week 6, and they also were without a few of their most important players in that game in iDL Jalen Carter, LG Landon Dickerson, and CB Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles do have a mini-bye heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, so they had a little extra time to heal up.

The Vikings are coming off their "real" bye, after playing two straight games in Europe. They have battled injuries all season long, but are getting a number of key players back in time for the Eagles' visit to Minnesota.

Here are the Eagles' and Vikings' inactives, with analysis.

Sam Howell will be the emergency quarterback. The Eagles called up E.J. Jenkins from the practice squad. Jalen Carter and Landon Dickerson will both play. • TE Grant Calcaterra: Calcaterra injured his oblique muscle against the Broncos and did not return. Kylen Granson filled in as the TE2 after Calcaterra left the game, and Cameron Latu has gotten some snaps as well. • iOL Drew Kendall: With Landon Dickerson back in the lineup, Brett Toth is a backup again and Kendall is down.

• CB Mac McWilliams: McWilliams has been active for some game days this season, but he hasn't had a role in the regular defense or on special teams yet. • RB A.J. Dillon: Dillon muffed a kickoff and fumbled during the Eagles' loss to the Giants. Xavier Gipson is up for the Eagles, and will presumably return kicks along with Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby. He might also return punts in favor of Jahan Dotson.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• EDGE Nolan Smith (IR, triceps): In 2024, Smith got out to a slow start, but the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks. He tore his triceps in the Super Bowl.

Smith entered the 2025 as the team's top edge defender. Through three games he has 10 tackles and 0 sacks. He "tweaked" his triceps injury, and will miss at least four weeks on IR.

• CB Jakorian Bennett (IR, pectoral): The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee, ankle): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• WR Darius Cooper (IR, shoulder): Cooper is an undrafted rookie free agent who was able to crack the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp and preseason. He had begun carving out a role as the "dirty work" receiver after Johnny Wilson was lost for the season.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• LS Charley Hughlett (IR): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett.







Vikings inactives

Andrew Van Ginkel Kobe King Chaz Chambliss Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins J.J. McCarthy (emergency 3rd QB)

The biggest news for the Vikings is that RT Brian O'Neill will play.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB Blake Cashman: Cashman suffered a hamstring injury Week 1 against the Bears, and was placed on IR. He missed the next four games. In 2024, Cashman had 112 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, and 8 pass breakups. He is one of the most valuable players in the Vikings' defense. The Vikings activated his 21-day practice window this week/

• C Ryan Kelly: Kelly is the starting center. He has a concussion. Michael Jurgens filled in for Kelly, but he too got hurt (hamstring) against the Steelers Week 4 and Jake Brandel filled in.



• RB Aaron Jones: Jones injured his hamstring Week 2 against the Falcons. In his absence, Jordan Mason has filled in and played reasonably well. Mason has 69 carries for 363 yards (4.7 YPC) and 3 TDs.

