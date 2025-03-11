More News:

March 11, 2025

Eagles to visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win

President Donald Trump extended an invitation late last month and the Birds have accepted. The date and time have not yet been determined.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles, seen above celebrating their 2025 Super Bowl win in New Orleans, will visit President Donald Trump in the White House. The date and time have not yet been determined.

The Eagles "enthusiastically" accepted an invitation to visit the White House in celebration of their Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

A spokesperson for the team confirmed the event, although the date, time and logistics are still being determined. Fans had speculated about whether the Birds would go to Washington, because they were disinvited from a meeting with President Donald Trump after winning their first Super Bowl in 2018. 

MORE: Penn freezes hiring to brace for 'severe' impact of cuts to federal funding

But Trump extended an invite on Feb. 25 — and the team has accepted it. 

"I thought it was a great performance by them. ... They deserve to be down here and we hope to see them," Trump said last month. 

Trump also offered to host the Birds in 2018, during his first term. But that invitation was rescinded after so few players agreed to attend. Trump had criticized NFL players the previous fall for kneeling during the national anthem, a protest against police brutality in Black communities. No Eagles players had knelt during the demonstrations. 

At the time, Trump said the Eagles players' decision to skip the traditional White House visit was "disrespectful," adding that the team chose to "abandon their fans." 

On the day they were to visit, a national anthem ceremony featuring the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus was held instead in Washington. In Philadelphia, the Eagles held an organized team activity that day.

