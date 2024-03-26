Eagles' season-opening game will air on Peacock nationally, NBC locally

The NFL has announced that the Eagles' season-opening game on Fri, Sept. 6 in São Paulo, Brazil will exclusively air on the Peacock streaming platform. For Eagles fans throughout the Delaware Valley, thankfully, the game will air locally on NBC given that Peacock is owned and operated by NBC and Comcast.

If you're an Eagles or NFL fan outside of the area, you'll need a Peacock subscription, which currently runs at $5.99 per month, plus tax.

The NFL obviously wants to add some juice to the first game played in Brazil and perhaps this even them testing out the viability of a potential Friday Night Football format on a streamer in the future. You never know with this league on the heels of the announcement that the league will play a game on Christmas Day this year, which falls on a Wednesday. Wednesday Afternoon Football? Friday Night Football? I've lost track of the calendar.

This is the league's third Peacock-exclusive game following last season's Chargers-Bills regular season matchup and Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game.

Prepare for a call from your parents on how to help them figure out to watch this just a few minutes before kickoff this fall.

