How different will the Eagles offense look under Sean Mannion?

Weeks ago, right after the Eagles fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and after head coach Nick Sirianni said the offense needed a new direction, the biggest question about the future of the Eagles was whether they'd look for a new playcaller to spice up the existing offense or take a sledgehammer to the whole operation.

We now have our answer.

After a wide-ranging search for a new OC that included mostly candidates schooled in the modernized West Coast offense, the hiring of Matt LaFleur understudy Sean Mannion, who also played under Sean McVay and other coaches who are branches of the modern West Coast trees, indicated a major philosophical and scheme change coming to Philadelphia.

The Eagles have since brought in more assistants with similar backgrounds and pedigrees, including pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard, who coached under Mike McDaniel (Kyle Shanahan tree) and Liam Coen (McVay tree), along with run game designer and former LaFleur assistant Ryan Mahaffey, and offensive line coach Chris Kuper, who coached in Minnesota under Kevin O'Connell, a former Rams assistant under McVay.

What should be the biggest differences in the Eagles' offense going forward, brought upon by these new philosophies?

For starters, the offenses Mannion played and coached in are known for incorporating heavy elements of under center and play action, which are staples of both the Shanahan and McVay offenses.

Under McVay, the Rams led the NFL in 2025 in play action at 35.3 percent. Green Bay, where Mannion was QBs coach under LaFleur, ranked fifth in play action usage while the Vikings ranked sixth.

The Eagles? They ranked 19th.

Motion is also a staple of the modernized West Coast offense, and both the Packers and Bucs were among the NFL leaders in using motion, while the Eagles were bottom five.

So it's safe to believe the Eagles' offense will look radically different next year, at least conceptually, than it has at any time during Sirianni's five seasons as head coach.

Because the Eagles have new offensive coaches from Green Bay, Minnesota and Tampa Bay, here's a comparison of how each team incorporated under center, play action and motion into their offenses in 2025.

The data comes from both NFL Pro and from Warren Sharp's "Sharp Football" analytics:

Under center

The Eagles thrived from shotgun for the first few years of Sirianni's coaching tenure, especially when then-OC Shane Steichen called plays. The offense was predicated on RPOs and capitalized on Jalen Hurts' strengths as a runner and quick-trigger passer.

The league more properly officiated the RPO after the 2022 season and defenses eventually caught up, finally forcing the Eagles in 2025 to experiment with under center usage for the first time under Sirianni and Hurts.

Team Under Center/Rank UC% Eagles 221 (27th) 21.8 Packers 367 (13th) 36.3 Bucs 365 (14th) 34.1 Vikings 412 (9th) 43.1





All three other teams used under center much more frequently than the Eagles did, both in total snaps and percentage of their offense. The Eagles actually registered a 0.00 EPA per play (expected points added), which isn't bad, although their sample size is much smaller. Only 10 NFL teams finished with a positive EPA per play from under center; the Eagles ranked 13th overall while the Packers ranked eighth.

The fact that the Eagles had some success in their first foray with under center formations could be a good sign for Mannion's impact, or could show that they simply caught their opponents by surprise.

Here's an example of the Eagles finding a rare run explosive from under center, with some motion sprinkled in:

And here's a memorable one from the passing game:

Play action

Going under center can be the foundation of a strong play action passing game. The Super Bowl champion Seahawks led the NFL in EPA per pass (+0.36) when using play action. It's even more impactful from under center because defenses have to respect the downhill run game more and there's less of a tell on the direction of the run, causing more guesswork for the defense. Not all passes from under center involve play action, but many of them do.

Team Play Action % Eagles 24.2 (19th) Packers 28.0% (5th) Bucs 19.3% (30th) Vikings 27.6% (6th)





For whatever reason, Grizzard's Bucs were one of the NFL's least-reliant offenses on play action, but the Packers and Vikings were among the leaders. Of those four teams, the Packers had the highest EPA per pass on play action (+0.28), fourth-best in the NFL, while the Eagles ranked 22nd at 0.00.

Here's a look at effective use of play action from under center by the Packers against the Steelers. Notice the Steelers' linebackers biting hard against the run to leave the middle open enough.

Getting more usage from the middle of the field courtesy of play action should be a priority for Mannion with Hurts, who has typically not used every blade of grass in past Eagles offenses.

Motion

Motion is another mainstay in the modern West Coast offense. The Shanahan and McVay trees are both known for using heavy motion, not just to get tells from the defense but to create "eye candy" with movement that forces defenses into late shifts and late checks.

Many motion-heavy teams also use misdirection to capitalize on those late pre-snap adjustments by the defense created from the motion.

Team Motion % Eagles 44% (28th) Packers 59% (8th) Bucs 58.9% (9th) Vikings 48.4% (26th)



