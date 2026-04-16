More Events:

April 16, 2026

More than 150 vendors will fill the area around Eastern State Penitentiary for a vintage flea market

The free event on May 2 runs from morning through late afternoon with clothing, collectibles and home goods.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Flea Market Shopping
Fairmount Vintage Flea Provided Courtesy/Phila Flea Markets

Attendees can shop from more than 150 vendors at the outdoor flea market around Eastern State Penitentiary on May 2, 2026.

More than 150 vendors will set up around Eastern State Penitentiary on Saturday, May 2, for a large outdoor flea market in the Fairmount neighborhood.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to attend.

Shoppers can browse a mix of vintage and antique items, including clothing, hats, handbags and accessories from a range of eras. Vendors also will sell home goods like glassware, porcelain, cookware and décor, along with collectibles such as vinyl records, comic books, toys and retro gaming systems.

There also will be jewelry, artwork, posters, pottery and antique furniture available throughout the market.

Parking will be available in a nearby lot at 2201 Fairmount Ave.

Eastern State Penitentiary Vintage & Antique Flea Market

Saturday May, 2 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Surrounding Eastern State Penitentiary
Fairmount Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Flea Market Shopping Fairmount Vintage Antiques

Featured

Wine Festival 2026

Down & Derby Wine Festival returns to Cooper River Park with tastings, live music and Derby style
Limited - Morris County Memorial day parade photo

Morris County, NJ comes alive this spring

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Thomas Paine Plaza's $18 million redesign has new skating area

Paine Plaza Skateboarding

Sponsored

Colon cancer: Rising in young adults

Purchased - Man holding blue ribbon supporting colon cancer awareness

Prevention

New AI tool that predicts 5-year breast cancer risk should be available to women at 35, NCCN guidelines say

mammogram artificial intelligence

History

Chester Springs mill is grinding flour with wheat stones that date back to 1747

Mill at Anselma

Music

Over 60 vinyl dealers will take over a stretch of South Street for Record Riot

South Street Record Riot

Eagles

Examining the Eagles' new-look wide receiving corps

041326DeVontaSmith

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved