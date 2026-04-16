More than 150 vendors will fill the area around Eastern State Penitentiary for a vintage flea market

More than 150 vendors will set up around Eastern State Penitentiary on Saturday, May 2, for a large outdoor flea market in the Fairmount neighborhood.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to attend.

Shoppers can browse a mix of vintage and antique items, including clothing, hats, handbags and accessories from a range of eras. Vendors also will sell home goods like glassware, porcelain, cookware and décor, along with collectibles such as vinyl records, comic books, toys and retro gaming systems.

There also will be jewelry, artwork, posters, pottery and antique furniture available throughout the market.

Parking will be available in a nearby lot at 2201 Fairmount Ave.

Saturday May, 2 | 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Surrounding Eastern State Penitentiary

Fairmount Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Free to attend

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