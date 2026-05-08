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May 08, 2026

This free Philly event helps you recycle, repair and shop more sustainably

EcoFair returns to Cherry Street Pier on May 16 with local vendors, kids activities and hands-on workshops.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Sustainability
EcoFair 2026 Photo Credit/BeauMonde Originals

EcoFair returns to Cherry Street Pier on May 16 with a free marketplace, recycling stations and family-friendly activities.

EcoFair will return to Cherry Street Pier on Saturday, May 16, bringing a free, family-friendly event focused on sustainability to the Delaware River waterfront.

Hosted by Green Philly, the event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and features a mix of local vendors, nonprofits and hands-on activities.

Attendees can shop eco-friendly products, get items repaired and drop off hard-to-recycle materials. Offerings include T-shirt and battery recycling, bike tune-ups and clothing repair.

There will also be a Kids Discovery Zone with activities and live animals from Elmwood Park Zoo, along with other interactive experiences.

A free movement and mobility class is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Registration is required.

3rd Annual EcoFair

Saturday, May 16 | Noon - 4 p.m
Cherry Street Pier
121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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