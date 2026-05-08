This free Philly event helps you recycle, repair and shop more sustainably

EcoFair will return to Cherry Street Pier on Saturday, May 16, bringing a free, family-friendly event focused on sustainability to the Delaware River waterfront.

Hosted by Green Philly, the event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and features a mix of local vendors, nonprofits and hands-on activities.

Attendees can shop eco-friendly products, get items repaired and drop off hard-to-recycle materials. Offerings include T-shirt and battery recycling, bike tune-ups and clothing repair.

There will also be a Kids Discovery Zone with activities and live animals from Elmwood Park Zoo, along with other interactive experiences.

A free movement and mobility class is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Registration is required.

3rd Annual EcoFair

Saturday, May 16 | Noon - 4 p.m

Cherry Street Pier

121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.