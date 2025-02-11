More News:

February 11, 2025

El Chingon will expand to Fishtown at former Heffe Tacos location

James Beard-nominated chef Carlos Aparicio's Mexican restaurant is getting a second outpost on Frankford Avenue.

El Chingon Fishtown Provided Image/El Chingon

Mexican BYOB El Chingon, shown above at 1524 S. 10th St., is planning to open another location in Fishtown.

El Chingon, the Mexican BYOB that's earned rave reviews in East Passyunk, is preparing to open a second location in Fishtown this spring.

Plans for the new outpost became apparent earlier this month when workers were spotted installing an El Chingon sign on the former Heffe Tacos hut at the corner of Frankford Avenue and Marlborough Street. Heffe Tacos closed in January after nine years on Fishtown's main business corridor.

El Chingon chef and owner Carlos Aparicio said he will share details about the new spot in Fishtown in the coming weeks. He declined to comment on what's in store for the space, which has a 1,000-square-foot outdoor seating area.

Aparicio's 41-seat restaurant in South Philly opened in 2022 and quickly became one of the city's go-to brunch spots. The Mexican-born chef has a distinguished track record in Philly's dining scene, including a stint running the bread program at Stephen Starr's Parc.

Within a year of opening, El Chingon was named on the New York Times' list of the best restaurants in the United States. And in January, Aparicio was named a 2025 semifinalist for a James Beard Award in the best chef category for the mid-Atlantic region.

El Chingon is best-known for its cemitas, a type of sandwich popular in the Mexican state of Puebla where Aparicio grew up. Cemitas are made on round, crusty buns topped with sesame seeds and packed with meats, veggies and beans. On the brunch menu, Aparicio's huevos rancheros have become a standout since the dish was added about a year after El Chingon opened.

When Heffe Tacos closed in January, the former owners said the adjacent Frankford Tiki Bar pop-up could be part of a partnership with a new concept taking over the hut. Heffe Tacos used to have Taco Tuesday partnerships with the bar, but it's unknown whether that relationship will continue with El Chingon.

