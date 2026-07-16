Elements Music & Arts Festival turns a Pocono forest into a three-day music and art experience

A forest in the Pocono Mountains will become home to four music stages, more than 70 large-scale art installations and over 100 artists when Elements Music & Arts Festival returns Aug. 7-9.

About a two-hour drive from Philadelphia, the three-day festival combines electronic music with camping, interactive art and activities spread throughout its wooded grounds.

This year's lineup includes Porter Robinson (DJ set), Above & Beyond, Chris Lake, Charlotte de Witte, Subtronics, GRiZ, CloZee, Boys Noize, A-Trak, Louis The Child, Cloonee and dozens of other electronic music artists performing across the festival's four themed stages: Earth, Fire, Water and Air.

Between sets, attendees can wander wooded trails lined with large-scale art installations, interactive exhibits and pop-up performances tucked throughout the forest. Each stage has its own design and showcases a different mix of electronic music throughout the weekend.

The festival also offers yoga classes, sound baths, workshops, comedy and other wellness activities. Attendees can browse artisan vendors, grab a meal from the 24-hour food court, which offers vegan and gluten-free options, or stop by one of the festival's bars. Free water refill stations are available throughout the grounds.

Attendees can choose to camp onsite or stay in nearby hotels. Glamping accommodations also are available.

Three-day general admission passes start at $439.99, including fees, while VIP passes start at $849.99, including fees. Single-day tickets also are available, but they do not include campground access.

Elements Music & Arts Festival

Aug. 7-9, 2026

1 Hulman Dr

Long Pond, PA18334

Ticket prices vary

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