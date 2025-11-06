More Events:

November 06, 2025

Bucks County Playhouse celebrates the season with ‘Elf: The Musical’

The New Hope theater kicks off the season with a lively new production running Nov. 21 through Jan. 4

The holiday season takes center stage at Bucks County Playhouse as “Elf: The Musical” opens Nov. 21 in New Hope. The stage favorite, inspired by the 2003 movie, tells the story of Buddy the Elf’s adventure from the North Pole to New York City in search of belonging and a little holiday magic.

The production reunites director John Tartaglia and choreographer Shannon Lewis, the team behind the Playhouse’s run of “Mamma Mia!” in 2019. The show features a cast of Broadway and regional theater veterans performing on a newly designed set that transforms the New Hope stage into a winter wonderland.

“Elf: The Musical” begins previews Friday, Nov. 21, and officially opens Saturday, Nov. 22. Performances run through Jan. 4, with evening shows Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and matinees Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. A limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets will be offered for the first preview on Nov. 21, available at the box office starting at 5:30 p.m. (suggested price $20). Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased online or by calling 215-862-2121. 

“Elf: The Musical” is the final show in the Playhouse’s 2025 season and is expected to be one of its most popular holiday events.

"Elf: The Muscal"

Runs Nov. 21 through Jan. 4
Bucks County Playhouse
70 S. Main St.
New Hope, PA 18938
General admission: $39

