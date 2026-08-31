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August 31, 2026

Elmwood Park Zoo to offer free admission and parking on Labor Day

The Norristown zoo will have live music Sept. 7, along with new Pallas's cats and foxes and one of the final chances to see river otters Piper and Jet.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Labor Day Family-Friendly
Pallas's cats are among the new animals at Elmwood Park Zoo Provided Courtesy/Elmwood Park Zoo

Pallas's cats are among the new animals at Elmwood Park Zoo this summer. The Norristown zoo will offer free admission and parking on Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Elmwood Park Zoo is giving families a cheaper way to spend Labor Day, with free admission and parking throughout the holiday.

The Norristown zoo will waive both fees Monday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Live music also will be performed from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The free day comes after a summer that brought several new animals to the zoo. Pallas's cats, red foxes and a gray fox have joined the zoo, giving anyone who hasn't visited recently something new to see.

Another addition is "The Defenders," an exhibit that uses comic book illustrations to show the different ways animals protect themselves.

But Labor Day also will be one of the final opportunities to see two longtime residents.

North American river otters Piper and Jet will soon leave Elmwood Park Zoo for a new home as the zoo prepares for future renovations to their current area. The zoo has not provided a departure date for the pair.

Advance registration is strongly encouraged for the free day, with the zoo expecting increased attendance.

Elmwood Park Zoo Labor Day celebration

Monday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Elmwood Park Zoo
1661 Harding Blvd.
Norristown, PA 19401
Free admission and parking
Advance registration strongly encouraged

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Labor Day Family-Friendly Elmwood Park Zoo Norristown

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