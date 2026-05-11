More Events:

May 11, 2026

Elmwood Park Zoo will offer free admission on three summer holidays

The Norristown zoo’s America 250 events will include animal encounters, live music, drink specials and free parking on Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Summer Holidays
elmwoodzoo250.png Provided Courtesy/Elmwood Park Zoo

Elmwood Park Zoo will offer free admission on Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day this summer as part of its America 250 programming.

Elmwood Park Zoo will offer free admission on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day this summer as part of the nationwide America 250 initiative.

Each holiday will feature animal encounters, live music, drink specials and other activities throughout the zoo grounds. Parking also will be free.

Free tickets can be reserved in advance online. Zoo officials encourage guests to arrive early, as large crowds are expected.

The Memorial Day event will serve as the unofficial kickoff to summer at the zoo. Attendees can expect entertainment, animal experiences and seasonal food and drinks throughout the day.

Bald Birds Brewing Company will be onsite serving “Founding Feathers,” a collaboration pilsner created with the zoo. Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution also will hand out American flags during the holiday celebration.

Zoo officials said more details about each holiday event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Summer Holidays at Elmwood Park Zoo

Memorial Day | Monday, May 25
Fourth of July | Saturday, July 4
Labor Day | Monday, Sept. 7

Elmwood Park Zoo
1661 Harding Blvd.
Norristown, PA 19401
Free tickets must be reserved 

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Summer Holidays Norristown Elmwood Park Zoo America250

Featured

Visit NJ - Sandy Hook

Find the NJ shore that matches your style
Limited - Fox Chase Cancer Center - Dorctor speaking with patient

Why some cancers are being diagnosed more often in younger, otherwise healthy adults

Just In

Must Read

2026 Election

Who'll replace Dwight Evans?

Dwight Evans PA-3 election

Sponsored

Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic

JE38780 700x500 JLVC - Philly Voice - Advertorial Main Image.jpg

Adult Health

Half of American adults get health info from social media influencers — yet few trust them

Health Influencers Pew

Arts & Culture

Middle Child to auction food-themed art to support local immigrant rights group

Middle Child auction 2

Homes

Lehigh Valley home and garden tour offers a rare look inside private homes

HomesTour.png

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Previewing the 2026 offseason, from free agents to trade rules, Daryl Morey, Nick Nurse and more

Embiid Oubre 4.28.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved