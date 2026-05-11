Elmwood Park Zoo will offer free admission on three summer holidays

Elmwood Park Zoo will offer free admission on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day this summer as part of the nationwide America 250 initiative.

Each holiday will feature animal encounters, live music, drink specials and other activities throughout the zoo grounds. Parking also will be free.

Free tickets can be reserved in advance online. Zoo officials encourage guests to arrive early, as large crowds are expected.

The Memorial Day event will serve as the unofficial kickoff to summer at the zoo. Attendees can expect entertainment, animal experiences and seasonal food and drinks throughout the day.

Bald Birds Brewing Company will be onsite serving “Founding Feathers,” a collaboration pilsner created with the zoo. Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution also will hand out American flags during the holiday celebration.

Zoo officials said more details about each holiday event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Memorial Day | Monday, May 25

Fourth of July | Saturday, July 4

Labor Day | Monday, Sept. 7



Elmwood Park Zoo

1661 Harding Blvd.

Norristown, PA 19401

Free tickets must be reserved



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