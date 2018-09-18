Emmys 2018 recap: Here are six of the award show's biggest moments

September 18, 2018
Monday night marked the 70th anniversary of the Emmy Awards, with Michael Che and Colin Jost of "Saturday Night Live" hosting the first ceremony since the #MeToo movement broke in Hollywood.
Despite the heightened political undertones prevalent during much of 2018's other award shows, particularly during January's Golden Globes, this year's Emmys was markedly less political. Check out the highs (and lows) of the show, plus some Twitter reactions, below.
Critics are already in general agreement that the #MeToo movement was markedly absent from the ceremony – the only real reference made to it came with Che's joke that he was sharing the stage with the talented people of Hollywood "who haven't been caught yet." Surprisingly, nobody on stage mentioned Les Moonves, the powerful CEO at CBS who was recently ousted amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment.
One of the show's highlights came right at the top, though, when Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson kicked off a tongue-in-cheek number about Hollywood's complex diversity problems being magically solved. Che and Jost followed the song with their opening monologue, poking fun at broadcast television and the downfall of Roseanne Barr.
Regardless of content, reactions to Che and Jost's roles as co-hosts was mixed at best.
Colin Jost and Michael Che's Emmys monologue had the energy of two students giving a dutiful book report, @davidlsims writes https://t.co/gQegDMslVE— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 18, 2018
Sandra Oh was funnier in a 20-second bit than Colin Jost and Michael Che were at any point in their entire opening monologue. #Emmys— Caroline Siede (@CarolineSiede) September 18, 2018
Colin Jost has the impeccable comic timing you'd expect if you asked, like, Jimmy Garoppolo to deliver the opening monologue at the ESPY Awards. #Emmys— Stephen Thompson (@idislikestephen) September 18, 2018
I hear the opening monologue was about as funny and original as the current iteration of "Weekend Update". Wait...#Emmys— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 18, 2018
This is like the parody of an Emmy opening monologue that people on a good comedy would watch. #emmyawards.— itsonlyzach (@itsonlyzach) September 18, 2018
Clhrissy Teigen ducking out of frame was funnier than anything in this monologue. #Emmys— Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) September 18, 2018
Emmy monologue seems to be all about attacking President Trump. It’s a TV Awards show. How about some jokes about Les Moonves, Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer, Louis CK, Kevin Spacey, etc. ? #Emmy2018— MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) September 18, 2018
"Gilmore Girls" fans were elated when they saw showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino, now the force behind Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," win two Emmys back-to-back for best writing and direction in a comedy. Sherman-Palladino is the first woman to ever win both awards in the same year.
The comedy also won big for acting – both stars, Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, went home with awards. Later the series was crowned best comedy.
🎩❤️— Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) September 18, 2018
Amy Sherman Palladino just won an Emmy. Stars Hollow is going to be lit tonight.— Phil Neuffer (@philneuffer) September 18, 2018
did you ever think rory and jess would be here when amy sherman-palladino finally won her emmy— Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) September 18, 2018
Awards producer: You have one minute for your victory speech— BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) September 18, 2018
Amy Sherman-Palladino: [pulls out twelve pages of double-spaced dialogue] got it
On the drama side, "Game of Thrones" dominated another year, with Peter Dinklage winning for the supporting actor category, for the third time, and the show itself winning best drama series, also for the third time.
Bend the knee.#GameofThrones has won 9 #Emmys this year continuing its reign with more #Emmys than any other scripted series. pic.twitter.com/enc1sn5vhC— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) September 18, 2018
Despite the opening number's emphasis on diversity, the ceremony came with big snubs to most nominees representing people of color. Sandra Oh, favored to win for best leading actress in a drama ("Killing Eve"), was defeated by Claire Foy for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown."
"Atlanta," which was nominated more than any other comedy with 16 nominations, was completely snubbed. However, many recognize the show still won the Internet, with Donald Glover's creepy character Teddy Perkins randomly appearing in the audience.
Donald Glover didn't win, but he did come dressed as Teddy Perkins. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/SZwlROoMOJ— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) September 18, 2018
In the end, only three actors of color were awarded for their work: Regina King, for lead actress in a limited series ("Seven"), Thandie Newton, for outstanding actress in a drama series ("Westworld"), and Darren Criss, for best actor in a limited series ("American Crime Story").
"This is the most diverse #Emmys ever!"— InStyle (@InStyle) September 18, 2018
(Every winner so far has been white.) pic.twitter.com/SIlFQWy1R3
For all the self-congratulating and patting on the back the #EMMYs is doing tonight about how "diverse" it is, all the winners have been pretty monochromatic so far.— Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) September 18, 2018
For all of those tongue in cheek jokes about diversity tonight, all of the winners so far have been white. Eesh. #Emmys— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) September 18, 2018
This diversity songggggg. At least everyone finally is acknowledging how ridiculous it is that PoC are finally getting nominations/wins. 100 years later. #Emmys— Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) September 18, 2018
So basically this is Atlanta: Gettin Robbed Season #Emmys— Travon Free (@Travon) September 18, 2018
None for Atlanta writing or directing... really? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/C4b47vVOp6— Noelle Kelly (@noellekelly7) September 18, 2018
Yeah, "Atlanta" needed SOMETHING tonight. A complete and total shutout was really nor warranted. Boo. #Emmys— Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) September 18, 2018
Feminist dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale" was also completely locked out of wins for the night.
The Australian comic gaining traction for her Netflix special "Nanette" charmed audiences during her one-minute monologue, with many on Twitter asking that she return to host next year.
Hannah Gadsby was just funnier in 20 seconds than Che been all night— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) September 18, 2018
why didn't hannah gadsby host the emmys why oh why did they choose a warm bowl of oatmeal instead— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) September 18, 2018
our new form of government is hannah gadsby gets to make all the laws now— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) September 18, 2018
This is a first. Glen Weiss, hot off his win for best outstanding directing for a variety show, dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend while accepting the award.
And the award for first (and best) proposal at the #Emmys goes to! pic.twitter.com/SRXxlBpuoW— IGN (@IGN) September 18, 2018
I guess we were all Leslie Jones pic.twitter.com/sOkEp5eVVT— Gilbert Cruz (@gilbertcruz) September 18, 2018
Was the real miracle the proposal, or Benedict Cumberbatch broadly smiling? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/fxBRFOv64v— Alex Zalben (@azalben) September 18, 2018
Harry Winkler won his first Emmy award at the age of 72 for his role in "Barry."
Check out the full list of winners and nominees from this year's Emmy's here.
