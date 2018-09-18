Emmys 2018 recap: Here are six of the award show's biggest moments

Monday night marked the 70th anniversary of the Emmy Awards, with Michael Che and Colin Jost of "Saturday Night Live" hosting the first ceremony since the #MeToo movement broke in Hollywood.

Despite the heightened political undertones prevalent during much of 2018's other award shows, particularly during January's Golden Globes, this year's Emmys was markedly less political. Check out the highs (and lows) of the show, plus some Twitter reactions, below.

"SNL" cast offers lively opening number, lackluster monologue

Critics are already in general agreement that the #MeToo movement was markedly absent from the ceremony – the only real reference made to it came with Che's joke that he was sharing the stage with the talented people of Hollywood "who haven't been caught yet." Surprisingly, nobody on stage mentioned Les Moonves, the powerful CEO at CBS who was recently ousted amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment.

One of the show's highlights came right at the top, though, when Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson kicked off a tongue-in-cheek number about Hollywood's complex diversity problems being magically solved. Che and Jost followed the song with their opening monologue, poking fun at broadcast television and the downfall of Roseanne Barr.









Regardless of content, reactions to Che and Jost's roles as co-hosts was mixed at best.

























"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Game of Thrones" win big

"Gilmore Girls" fans were elated when they saw showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino, now the force behind Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," win two Emmys back-to-back for best writing and direction in a comedy. Sherman-Palladino is the first woman to ever win both awards in the same year.

The comedy also won big for acting – both stars, Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein, went home with awards. Later the series was crowned best comedy.













On the drama side, "Game of Thrones" dominated another year, with Peter Dinklage winning for the supporting actor category, for the third time, and the show itself winning best drama series, also for the third time.

"Atlanta" and other favorites snubbed

Despite the opening number's emphasis on diversity, the ceremony came with big snubs to most nominees representing people of color. Sandra Oh, favored to win for best leading actress in a drama ("Killing Eve"), was defeated by Claire Foy for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown."

"Atlanta," which was nominated more than any other comedy with 16 nominations, was completely snubbed. However, many recognize the show still won the Internet, with Donald Glover's creepy character Teddy Perkins randomly appearing in the audience.

In the end, only three actors of color were awarded for their work: Regina King, for lead actress in a limited series ("Seven"), Thandie Newton, for outstanding actress in a drama series ("Westworld"), and Darren Criss, for best actor in a limited series ("American Crime Story").





















Feminist dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale" was also completely locked out of wins for the night.



Hannah Gadsby stole the show

The Australian comic gaining traction for her Netflix special "Nanette" charmed audiences during her one-minute monologue, with many on Twitter asking that she return to host next year.













There was a marriage proposal

This is a first. Glen Weiss, hot off his win for best outstanding directing for a variety show, dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend while accepting the award.









The Foz finally won something

Harry Winkler won his first Emmy award at the age of 72 for his role in "Barry."





Check out the full list of winners and nominees from this year's Emmy's here.



Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.