November 17, 2025

Billboard along I-95 in Bucks County calls for release of Epstein files

The banner appeared Monday near Bensalem ahead of a congressional vote, which is expected Tuesday.

By Kristin Hunt
Trump Epstein files Will Oliver/Pool/Sipa USA

A new billboard on I-95 is calling for the release of the Epstein files ahead of an expected House vote on the matter. President Donald Trump, who had a previous relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on Sunday night called on House Republicans to release the files after he reportedly resisted the move.

A billboard calling for the release of records relating to the federal investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein went up Monday along I-95 in Bucks County.

The banner, located near Exit 37 outside Bensalem, reads, "Courage is Contagious: Release ALL The Epstein Files." It is part of a national advocacy campaign from the anti-trafficking group World Without Exploitation, which unveiled this billboard and others in Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina this week. It also released a minute-long PSA calling on viewers to call their representatives in Congress about the so-called Epstein files, a catch-all term for the emails, travel logs and other investigative material the Department of Justice assembled for its case against Epstein. The powerful financier and convicted sex offender was awaiting federal trial for the sex trafficking of minors when he died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019.


The billboards and PSA debuted a day before the House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a bill that would compel the Justice Department to publish all unclassified records related to the Epstein prosecution. That would include flight records, materials related to his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and references to government officials. 

"We’re calling on our members of Congress to please show the leadership, humanity and courage the American people deserve," Lauren Hersh, national director of World Without Exploitation, said in a statement. "This isn’t about the bold names dominating headlines – like Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell or their accomplices. Rather, this moment belongs to the survivors, who are demanding justice and access to the information that’s haunted their lives for decades.  

"We hope our elected officials courageously stand in a bi-partisan, non-partisan fashion with these brave women and their constituents, who want transparency and justice."

Epstein had relationships with multiple U.S. presidents, including Donald Trump. Though Trump had previously attempted to squash a vote on the bill, per Politico, he abruptly reversed his position Sunday night, calling on House Republicans to release the files.

