At this new escape room in Center City, those who fail get doused with paint

A new team-building experience called Beat the Bomb tasks groups of 4-6 people with completing a series of objectives to prevent paint, foam or slime from splattering in their faces.

Beat the Bomb, which opens Oct. 11 at 1218 Chestnut St., is essentially an escape room — but with higher stakes. Participants must pass through four game rooms, each with a different challenge, before arriving in the final room, where they must disarm a bomb filled with paint, foam or slime. Participants are given an hour to complete their mission, and hazmat suits to preserve their clothing.

One room, dubbed "Crypto Laser," requires teams to meander through a maze of lasers. The "Hack Attack" room asks them to find information scattered among different monitors. And the "Word Bank" room involves a memory challenge in which teams must determine a missing word.

Rewards for disarming the bomb include commemorative keepsakes and access to Beat the Bomb tournaments.

But actually doing so is not that easy. According to the company's website, the success rate for its "Paint Bomb Mission" is just 10%. The "Foam Bomb Mission" is even more challenging – just 5% of teams complete it. "The Slime Bomb Mission" is debuting in Philadelphia.

Everyone walks away with photos and videos of their experience. After the frantic fun, teams can grab drinks and food at the "Bomb Bar," which overlooks a 1,500-square-foot beer garden.

For those who don't want to get splattered with paint, there are five "Arcade Game Bays" that allow teams of 2-4 people to complete a series of "mini-games" that include collaborative challenges and competitive battles over 90 minutes.

Tickets for the Beat the Bomb missions start at $39.95. Tickets for the "Arcade Game Bays" are $19.95.

Beat the Bomb also has locations in Brooklyn, Washington and Atlanta.