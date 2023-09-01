Search continues for convicted murderer who escaped Chester County Prison

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison, and as the search continued Friday, leaders at nearby West Chester University abruptly canceled classes and tightened security at campus buildings.

U.S. Marshals and Chester County officials intensified their search for Cavalcante on Friday as hundreds of police officers scoured the region, with helicopters and K9's brought in for support. The Brazilian national on Thursday escaped the prison in Pocopson Township, which is 7 miles south of West Chester and about a 40-mile drive west from Center City.

Just after 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, West Chester University canceled all classes "effective immediately" and required everyone entering any campus building to have a West Chester University ID or a physical key. Some school employees were allowed to work remotely for the remainder of Friday, and students living on campus were told they would receive updates about the situation via "separate communication."

Cavalcante, 34, was convicted in August and sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. He was being held at the county prison before his transfer to a state prison when it was discovered he was missing around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Cavalcante killed 33-year-old Deborah Brandao in front of her two children at a home in Schuylkill Township. Prosecutors said before she was stabbed, Brandao had threatened to go to police with information about Cavalcante's involvement in a 2017 homicide in Brazil, where he remains wanted by authorities.

Brandao, who was stabbed multiple times, managed to tell one of her children during the attack to run to a neighbor to get help and call 911. Cavalcante fled the scene and was later arrested in Virginia.

On Friday afternoon, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said there is no evidence anyone helped Cavalcante get out of prison. Investigators don't think anyone is currently helping him elude capture.

"We believe that he is hiding somewhere locally and that he is alone," Ryan said.

Authorities are searching along nearby railways, the Brandywine Creek and any other area that could be a route out of Chester County. Investigators believe he is likely headed south.

Ryan described Cavalcante as "an extremely dangerous man" and urged the public not to approach him if he is spotted.

"His depravity knows no bounds. This is a person who has nothing to lose," Ryan said Thursday at a press conference. "I don't know what he is capable of doing. If he's already engaged in murder in broad daylight in front of (Brandao's) two children there is no stopping him from doing something more egregious."

The prison is conducting an internal investigation into how Cavalcante escaped.

Cavalcante is described as 5 feet tall and about 120 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes. He speaks Portuguese and Spanish and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Cavalcante's whereabouts can call 911, contact U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2. The reward money is being contributed by the marshals and the Chester County Commisioners