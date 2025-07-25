Even after three Pro Bowls, Super Bowl ring, big contract, Eagles RG Landon Dickerson still motivated

He has three straight Pro Bowls to his name, a Super Bowl ring, and a contract that makes him among the highest paid at his position.

It’s fair to question what Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson has left to use for internal motivation when he’s already accomplished more than most of his contemporaries could dream about.

The answer, Dickerson said Thursday after a training camp practice, is two-fold: His passion for competition alone is motivation enough, and his love for excelling between the lines is matched – perhaps overshadowed – by his disdain for mistakes.

With the meticulousness of a typical perfectionist, Dickerson explained how those less glorious moments in a football game are the ones that keep him driven.

“Let’s say you have 70 reps in a game, maybe you mess up four or five of them,” he said. “It’s great if you look at the percent. Maybe you ran 65 plays but those four or five plays — those bad ones — stay on your mind. And those are losses in plays, losses in games, yeah those suck – and those are the ones you remember.”

Dickerson, a 330-pound road grader whose pass protection has come along since his rookie season, quickly took his place among the game’s elite interior linemen. He started 13 games his rookie season after being taken 37th overall in the NFL Draft, then made the Pro Bowl for the first of three straight seasons in his second year.

In between, he inked a four-year, $84 million extension that cemented his status as one of the game’s top guards and a mainstay on an Eagles offensive line that boasts blue-chip talent at nearly every spot.

But Dickerson made the same promise this week in camp that he made years ago, when he insisted that personal achievement would never trump his ultimate objective.

“I love football. I love these guys. I love competing,” he said. “I’ve said it before, the personal accolades I really couldn’t care less about it. I said it a few years ago that I would give up everything and the Pro Bowl to win a Super Bowl, and we won a Super Bowl. It’s the highest level, but at this point it’s love of the game, love of the guys out here, and just of competition.”

Even some of Dickerson’s finest moments on the field – including one in particular – aren’t as appetizing to Dickerson if he didn’t meet his outsized standards.

In the Super Bowl, Dickerson executed a uniquely athletic 360-degree spin to block an edge rusher stunting from the outside through the A gap, before and then barreling his left shoulder into the pass rusher once more for a finishing touch.

Here’s what it looked like:





This special brand of athleticism made the rounds on social media, but Dickerson, who was nursing a knee injury at the time that had forced him out of the NFC Championship game, wasn’t particularly thrilled to recall the well-executed block.

Why? Because it wasn’t textbook for him.

“I actually hate that play,” he said. “I had a bum knee. So moving was a little bit of an issue, but we also had some other injuries, so trying to play in that game, not force somebody else to go in when they weren’t ready. At that moment, doing the spin was actually the most efficient way, since I was having some issues with the knee.

“I don’t really love the play — it’s ugly, but it worked. I kind of tell people, it’s like a skydiver when you jump out of a plane, your first parachute doesn’t go so you pull out your emergency parachute. That was the emergency parachute.”

