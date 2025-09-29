More Events:

September 29, 2025

Evil Genius Beer Co. to host first Oktoberfest celebration in Fishtown

Front Street will close Oct. 4 for an afternoon of craft beer, German food, live music and stein-holding contests.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Oktoberfest
Evil Genius Brewing Oktoberfest Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Evil Genius Beer Co. will host its first-ever Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 4, closing down Front Street outside its Fishtown brewery for an afternoon of beer, music and games. The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. at 1727 N. Front St.

Entertainment includes a live performance by Polkadelphia, Philadelphia’s Oompah band, from 2 to 3 p.m., along with DJ Drini spinning modern hits and remixed German classics throughout the day.

Guests can also compete in the qualifying round of the United States Stein Holding Association competition for men and women. Winners will advance to the Pennsylvania state championship on Oct. 11, with a chance to move on to the national finals in November.

During the contest, competitors face off by holding a filled beer stein in one hand, extending it straight out in front of them and keeping it raised as long as possible without spilling or breaking any rules. Official guidelines are available on the United States Stein Holding Association website for those who want to prepare in advance.

Four limited-edition, German-style beers will be on tap for the occasion: I Love Lamp (Pineapple Hefeweizen), Is Butter a Carb? (Pretzel Oktoberfest), It’s Britney, Bitch! (Hoppy Kölsch), and What Are You Wearing, Jake From State Farm? (Schwarzbier). German-inspired food, festive décor and themed games will round out the celebration.

Tickets are $20 for early bird general admission and $30 for standard admission. Designated driver tickets cost $10 and do not include a stein or allow alcohol consumption.

The event is 21+ and will take place rain or shine.

Oktoberfest at Evil Genius

Saturday, Oct. 4 from 12-6 p.m.
Evil Genius Beer Company
1727 N. Front St.
Philadelphia, PA 19122

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



