July 22, 2024

Evil Genius to host puppy pool party in Fishtown beer garden

The dog-friendly event will feature inflatable pools and splash pads. It benefits the Palmer Doggie Depot park.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Dog pool party Provided image/Evil Genius

Evil Genius's returning puppy pool party will feature inflatable pools and splash pads. The dog-friendly event will be held Saturday from 12-5 p.m.

Hot dogs can cool down in kiddie pools at an upcoming Evil Genius event.

The Fishtown brewer will welcome pets and their parents to a puppy pool party in its beer garden on Front Street. From noon-5 p.m., pups can chill in the pools and race through splash pads in the outdoor space. Entry is free, and the outdoor bar will be open and serving the brewery's latest ales. The event benefits the Palmer Doggie Depot, the dog park located less than a block away from the Evil Genius taproom.

The brewery will provide doggie swag for the pups in attendance, and their owners can also browse a selection of dog-themed vendors on-site for treats and information. Those vendors include Anima Pet Products, Veterinary Emergency Group and Palmer Doggie Depot. 

Though this is only the second Evil Genius puppy pool party — the inaugural splash was held last August — the brewery designed its beer garden to accommodate four-legged friends. The dog-friendly space includes water stations, shady spots and a mixture of grassy and gravel terrains. Canine pool partiers are welcome to the amenities, but they'll have to BYO goggles and swimsuits.

Puppy Pool Party

Saturday, July 27
Noon-5 p.m. 
Evil Genius Beer Co.
1727 N. Front St. Philadelphia

