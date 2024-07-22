Evil Genius to host puppy pool party in Fishtown beer garden

Hot dogs can cool down in kiddie pools at an upcoming Evil Genius event.

The Fishtown brewer will welcome pets and their parents to a puppy pool party in its beer garden on Front Street. From noon-5 p.m., pups can chill in the pools and race through splash pads in the outdoor space. Entry is free, and the outdoor bar will be open and serving the brewery's latest ales. The event benefits the Palmer Doggie Depot, the dog park located less than a block away from the Evil Genius taproom.

The brewery will provide doggie swag for the pups in attendance, and their owners can also browse a selection of dog-themed vendors on-site for treats and information. Those vendors include Anima Pet Products, Veterinary Emergency Group and Palmer Doggie Depot.

Though this is only the second Evil Genius puppy pool party — the inaugural splash was held last August — the brewery designed its beer garden to accommodate four-legged friends. The dog-friendly space includes water stations, shady spots and a mixture of grassy and gravel terrains. Canine pool partiers are welcome to the amenities, but they'll have to BYO goggles and swimsuits.

Saturday, July 27

Noon-5 p.m.

Evil Genius Beer Co.

1727 N. Front St. Philadelphia

