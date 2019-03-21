More News:

March 21, 2019

Facebook acknowledges millions of user passwords were readable to employees since 2012

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Facebook Security
facebook security Alex Haney/Unsplash

Facebook.

Facebook announced Thursday that millions of user passwords were left readable for its employees for years, violating fundamental computer-security practices.

The acknowledgment came after one security researcher exposed the matter, claiming that millions of Facebook users' passwords had been stored in plain text, therefore searchable by Facebook employees. Typical security standards for websites call for passwords to be in a scrambled form, making the original text impossible to recovery.

Despite this, Facebook reports no evidence suggesting that any of its thousands of employees abused this ability. The passwords, stored on internal company servers, were not available outside the organization.

Facebook has about 2.2 billion users worldwide.

In a blog post published Thursday, "Keeping Passwords Secure," Facebook laid out how it secures accounts and protects passwords. Facebook said it will likely notify millions of Facebook and Instagram users that their passwords were stored in plain text.

Facebook said it discovered the problem in January, but research has seen passwords stored in plain text as far back as 2012. Facebook bought Instagram that year as well.

Because Facebook is still investigating, there is not yet any way to tell whether someone had access to your account. While Facebook is not requiring members to change passwords, the network -- and cybersecurity experts -- are strongly encouraging users to do so.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice | Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Facebook Security Philadelphia Mark Zuckerberg Social Media Passwords

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Fitness

We tried it: A kettlebell-infused barre class in Manayunk
Carroll - Kettlebarre at Wall Cycling Studio

Controversies

Paralegal: Center City law firm fired me for complaining about sexual harassment, bullying
Veronica Fortunato

Entertainment

Here are the best FCC complaints on Adam Levine's nudity at the Super Bowl
Adam Levine at the Super Bowl

Food & Drink

This is when the Mutter Museum's pop-up beer garden returns
Carroll - Mutter Museum

Food and Drink

St. Joe's professor lauds Newark, Pittsburgh as homes of exceptional European cuisine, skips Philly
PierogieEggTart

Eagles

NFC East free agency grades: Landover, MD team edition
032019BruceAllen

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved