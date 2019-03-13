More News:

March 13, 2019

Facebook, Instagram users reporting blackouts

Users are taking to Twitter and posting with the hashtag #facebookdown

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Facebook
03222018_facebook_pexels pixabay.com/Pexels.com

.

Facebook and Instagram users internationally are reporting outages and blackouts Wednesday afternoon. 

Both platforms spiked on the website downdetector.com with users reporting full blackouts, trouble loading Facebook's Newsfeed and even problems logging in to the social media sites.

As of Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., more than 11,127 people on Facebook and 10,346 Instagram users had reported experiencing technical issues. There also has been a spike in outages reported by Facebook Messenger users, which had peaked at 616 users by early Wednesday afternoon.

Facebook has yet to issue a statement about the problems or what is causing the outages.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Facebook Philadelphia outages

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles pens heartfelt thank you letter to Philly, Eagles fans on Players' Tribune
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Plane Crashes

Sea Isle City native identified as passenger in fatal Ethiopian Airlines flight
ethiopian airlines crash

Celebrities

Bam Margera's family has 'Jackass' star committed to behavioral health facility
bam margera rehab behavioral health

Eagles

What running backs should interest the Eagles, now that Le'Veon Bell is out of the way?
021319TevinColeman

Sponsored

Roots Picnic announces lineup, new venue for 2019
Questlove

Men's Health

This man's brain infection lends caution to cleaning your ears with cotton swabs
ear brain infection cotton swab unsplash

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved