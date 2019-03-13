Facebook, Instagram users reporting blackouts

Facebook and Instagram users internationally are reporting outages and blackouts Wednesday afternoon.

Both platforms spiked on the website downdetector.com with users reporting full blackouts, trouble loading Facebook's Newsfeed and even problems logging in to the social media sites.

As of Wednesday around 1:15 p.m., more than 11,127 people on Facebook and 10,346 Instagram users had reported experiencing technical issues. There also has been a spike in outages reported by Facebook Messenger users, which had peaked at 616 users by early Wednesday afternoon.

Facebook has yet to issue a statement about the problems or what is causing the outages.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.

