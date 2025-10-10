More Culture:

October 10, 2025

Montgomery, Bucks and Berks counties are approaching 'peak' fall foliage

Autumnal colors are just starting in Philadelphia and Chester, according to a new state report.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Fall foliage Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

While fall foliage in Montgomery, Berks and Bucks counties is nearing its peak, the best autumn colors are yet to come in Philadelphia, state conservators said.

Parts of the Delaware Valley are nearing "peak" fall colors, according to new state data.

The latest foliage report, released Thursday, puts Montgomery, Berks and Bucks counties on the brink of their best autumn shades. Trees in William Penn State Forest — specifically the red maples, sycamores and black gums — are reportedly nearing peak colors in each of the sprawling park's counties. The state conservation department suggests southeastern Pennsylvania leaf peepers head to the forest's Wertz Tract near Wernersville or the Upper Salford Park in Schwenksville. French Creek State Park, which spans Berks and Chester counties, also has "pleasant views of fall color," the report notes.

MORE: How a Point Breeze cheesemonger became the first American to win a world championship

The rest of Chester County, however, isn't quite awash in orange. State conservators say the region's foliage is "just starting" to turn. Philadelphia County has the same designation.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources did not immediately clarify when the areas would hit their peak fall foliage. But the report promises "the best autumn color is yet to come" for much of Pennsylvania. The consistently warm weather has apparently delayed the seasonal transition, as has recent rain. With the recent dips into the 60s and 50s, however, richer hues are on the horizon.

"The week’s decline in daily temperature, finally feeling like true fall weather, should drive significant changes in PA forests toward the end of this forecast period," the report predicted.

