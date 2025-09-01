In need of a fall read? Check out these 10 new books from Philly authors

From crime thrillers to non-fiction deep dives to a romance novel about a cycling instructor, authors with Philly ties have a slew of new releases that are hitting the shelves.

Diane McKinney-Whetstone, the Philly-based author of "Tumbling," is back with the tale of a local college student who inherited the family trait of seeing the future. Meanwhile, the longtime chef for the Eagles just dropped a football-themed cookbook for sports fans, and historians dug into fires purposely set by landlords in the 1970s. If a good scare is more your thing, there's also a thriller set in a small town in Pennsylvania and a story about an Atlantic City haunted house.

Below, find 10 new reads. Most of these are out now, but bookworms will have to hit preorder on a few coming out in September and October.

Peter Ames Carlin, the author of "Bruce," a biography about the Bruce Springsteen, returns to chronicling the life of the Boss in his new book. "Tonight in Jungleland" centers on "Born to Run," the third album from the Asbury Park singer, and how its success ultimately saved his career.

Antonio Aloia and Mick Michaels pull back the curtain on Philly's rock scene from 1978 to 1992 — from how it shaped the city to its link to national trends. The book includes firsthand accounts from local artists, including Johnny Dee and Billy Childs, and national perspectives from acts like Lorraine Lewis and Jack Russell.

In her latest novel, Philly author Diane McKinney-Whetstone tells the story of Ayana, a failing college senior who returns home to live with her family, the Maces. When her aunt returns after being exiled from the family home, Ayana learns the secrets of her banishment while also dealing with a harrowing prediction she saw through her gift of seeing the future.

In this collection of essays, Bitter Kalli explores the connections between Blackness and horses. Pieces about artists, musicians and filmmakers who bring horses into their work are offset with personal stories about "pony books" and the "Saddle Club" TV show, plus compositions about how horses have been used as a tool of oppression against marginalized communities.

Mia Dalia's supernatural horror novella tells the story of a man who finds success in the world of illusion during the heyday of Atlantic City. Meanwhile, two friends in modern day trespass onto the former home of a famous magician who disappeared under mysterious circumstances and have to find a way to make it out alive.

Historian Bench Ansfield explores the trend of landlord arson in the 1970s, when owners would purposely set flames to their buildings to collect insurance money and displace primarily Black and Brown tenants. The impact of the practice, which reshaped neighborhoods, even extended into pop culture, resulting in songs like The Trammps' "Disco Inferno" and movies such as Paul Newman's "Fort Apache, the Bronx."

With the knowledge of 15 years spent as a chef to the Eagles, Tim Lopez shares 64 recipes for gameday parties, tailgates and everyday life. His book includes two recipes themed around each NFL team, including cheesesteak egg rolls and roast pork sandwiches for the Birds.

In the small, fictional Pennsylvania town of Locksburg, three residents face a harrowing few days trying to escape from past mistakes in this crime novel from Ken Jaworowski. Single mom Carla helps her son cover up a deadly secret, aspiring musician Liz needs to find the money to pay off a debt to a violent ex-con and a grieving young man tries to fulfill a promise made to his late mother. "What about the Bodies" is out Sept. 2.

After a breakup turned public meltdown, online cycling instructor Quinn goes on a cross-country trip from Los Angeles to the Jersey Shore with her ex-friend and former crush, Nate. Jamie Harrow's sweet romance follows their misadventures along the way including partying in Las Vegas, crashing a baby shower and grooving at a music festival — all while contemplating what went wrong between them. "Fun at Parties" is out Sept. 16.

In this book, photographic historian Phillip Prodger compiled and captioned 50 years of work from Philadelphia-based street photographer Mark Cohen. The photos are primarily from his time living in Wilkes-Barre and are reprinted in color and enhanced for additional clarity, which Prodger said helps readers see how Cohen used bright colors to capture quick moments and raw emotions. "Mark Cohen: Trespass" is out Oct. 7.