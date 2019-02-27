More Culture:

February 27, 2019

Fans of 'The Notebook' are mad because Netflix is streaming an edited version in the UK

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Netflix
The Notebook "The Notebook"/New Line Cinema

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in "The Notebook."

Fans of "The Notebook" are not pleased with Netflix right now.

The streaming service is apparently being accused by its users in the UK and Ireland of editing the tear-jerker of an ending. 

MORE: 'The Notebook' is being turned into a Broadway musical

But let's be honest, the ending to this romantic drama is basically why you watch the movie. It's gives closure to the weeping mess you've been for an hour-and-a-half and if nothing else proves Nicholas Sparks is the Shakespeare of our time. 

Spoiler: "The Notebook" ends with the two lovers dying at the same time, locked in an embrace in bed. A nurse comes to find them, hands cold to the touch, and each of them smiling. But in this alternate version, there is no nurse and no confirmation of death scene. Instead, we just see them in bed together, falling asleep, and then a shot of birds flying over a lake. 

Anyways, Netflix UK and Ireland put out a statement on Twitter saying they did not edit the movie and that apparently there is an alternate version that exists with the new ending.

Here is the real ending.

Luckily for "Notebook" stans in the U.S., the film has not yet been released. We'll have to wait until March 15 for that. Fingers crossed the platform gets this all figured out before then. Because we won't stand for it!



Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Netflix Philadelphia UK

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Examining the Eagles' quarterback situation beyond Carson Wentz, after Nick Foles' exit
022719NateSudfeld

Neighborhoods

West Philly's hobbit-door creator fell ill — and then her neighbors stepped in to help
225PeterStathisWestPhillyDoors

Lawsuits

Herb Lipson's widow suing PhillyMag, estate for $1.6 million
02262019_Philadelphia_magazine_PM

Eagles

The best (and worst) NFL Combine workouts by current Eagles players
022719CarsonWentz

Illness

2 Rutgers students diagnosed with bacterial meningitis
Carroll - Rutgers University-Camden

Parties

Spin offering perks to Bumble users in March
Carroll - SPiN Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved