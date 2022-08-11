Fantasy football 12-team mock draft roundup for 2022

It's August, and that means two things. It's probably ungodly hot where you are right now, and if you clicked to read this article you are starting to think about fantasy football.

With many drafts not slated to start until the end of the month, or in early September, it's still a very smart idea to start gauging where players might go in your draft. Staring endlessly at rankings is one thing, but seeing how an actual draft shakes out can really help you mentally prepare.

It also can help you decide which draft slot you want for 2022, which is something a lot of leagues are figuring out right now, and allowing team owners (or luck of the draw) determine where you pick.

We've done a lot of the work for you here, as we have compiled mock 12-team drafts with full PPR or .5 PPR from Fansided, Bleacher Report, Pro Football Network and The Athletic. We also included an ESPN.com non PPR.

After each of the first four rounds, we've listed a few of our observations and some tips for your own draft strategy. .

Take a look:

ROUND 1

Pick Fansided ESPN BR PFN Athletic 1.01 Jonathan Taylor Taylor Taylor Taylor Harris 1.02 Christian McCaffrey Kupp McCaffrey McCaffrey Taylor 1.03 Austin Ekeler Henry Ekeler Ekeler McCaffrey 1.04 Najee Harris Cook Cook Kupp Chubb 1.05 Justin Jefferson Ekeler Mixon Henry Kupp 1.06 Dalvin Cook Harris Kupp Jefferson Henry 1.07 Cooper Kupp McCaffrey Jefferson Harris Jefferson 1.08 Derrick Henry Mixon Henry Chase Chase 1.09 J'Marr Chase Williams Chase Cook Adams 1.10 Joe Mixon Conner Harris Diggs Mixon 1.11 Travis Kelce Jefferson Kelce Mixon Cook 1.12 D'Andre Swift Chubb Jones Adams Ekeler MORE FANTASY FOOTBALL

The best (new) fantasy football team names for 2022



Eagles fantasy football rankings, projections roundup



Fantasy football rankings: the top 60 running backs for 2022

• So, let's start by acknowledging that The Athletic's draft was kind of bonkers, with Ekeler dropping to 12th.

• Are you a Najee Harris believer? It went from first overall (The Athletic) to 10th overall (Bleacher Report). Is he going to get a ridiculous amount of touches again with the Steelers not expected to be very good? Will the team be playing from behind so much that he becomes a passing only back in the fourth quarter? He's an interesting first round player.

• There is no consensus as to the top receiver, but it's likely going to be either Cooper Kupp or Justin Jefferson in your league. Kupp went second in ESPN and seventh in Fansided, but he doesn't drop further than that.

ROUND 2 Pick Fansided ESPN BR PFN Athletic 2.01 Stefon Diggs Chase Diggs Swift Kelce 2.02 Devante Adams Diggs Herbert Jones Diggs 2.03 Aaron Jones Fournette Swift Lamb Lamb 2.04 Saquon Barkley Kamara Adams Kelce Lamar Jackson 2.05 CeeDee Lamb Adams Chubb Fournette Swift 2.06 Javonte Williams Samuel Barkley Samuel Kamara 2.07 Leonard Fournette Swift Lamb Kamara Barkley 2.08 Alvin Kamara Lamb Fournette Barkley Samuel 2.09 Tyreek Hill Hill Andrews Chubb Evans 2.10 Mark Andrews Jones J. Williams Andrews Andrews 2.11 Nick Chubb Akers Samuel Hill

Hill 2.12 Mike Evans Evans

Hill Evans Pitts





• The Athletic draft saw Lamar Jackson go in the second round so, yeah, interpret that as you will. • There is some extremely good value here. Nick Chubb at 2.11 is a steal.

• At least two drafters valued Javonte Williams as a second rounder. Is that an overpay for a player who has just one half good season under his belt?

• CeeDee Lamb could dominate targets in a depleted Cowboys offense. He might be a reasonable second round choice. Getting Ja'Marr Chase in the second round is also kind of a steal.

ROUND 3 Pick Fansided ESPN BR PFN Athletic 3.01 Keenan Allen Kelce Evans K. Allen J. Allen 3.02 Deebo Samuel Higgins Kamara J. Williams Brown 3.03 Tee Higgins J. Allen J. Allen Elliott Jones 3.04 Michael Pittman Andrews K. Allen Higgins Fournette 3.05 Kyle Pitts Barkley Jacobs Moore K. Allen 3.06 AJ Brown Moore Akers Sutton Higgins 3.07 Josh Allen Elliott Higgin Montgomery Kittle 3.08 James Conner Josh Jacobs Conner Pittman Conner 3.09 DJ Moore JK Dobbins Pittman Hall Montgomery 3.10 Diontae Johnson Brown Brown Conner J. Williams 3.11 Ezekiel Elliott Pitts Hunt Johnson Elliott 3.12 David Montgomery Hall Elliott Pitts M. Williams

• Is Josh Allen really a third round pick? Will Dobbins be healthy, and worth of a third round choice as he returns from his torn ACL?

• It looks like AJ Brown and his crazy high target share (we expect) will land him in the third round. ROUND 4 Pick Fansided ESPN BR PFN Athletic 4.01 Jaylen Waddle McLaurin Kyler Murray Brown Hall 4.02 Travis Etienne Metcalf Hall J. Allen Waddle 4.03 Mike Williams Etienne McLaurin Akers Moore 4.04 Terry McLaurin Darnell Mooney

Courtland Sutton Mahomes Dobbins 4.05 Breece Hall Chris Godwin Pitts McLaurin Akers 4.06 Cam Akers Elijah Moore Moore Robinson Murray 4.07 Brandin Cooks Gabriel Davis Johnson Etienne Johnson 4.08 Antonio Gibson Jerry Jeudy Waller Mooney Waller 4.09 Allen Robinson Patrick Mahomes Waddle Metcalf Mahomes 4.10 Justin Herbert Herbert M. Williams Jacobs Jacobs 4.11 DK Metcalf Kareem Hunt Montgomery Cooks Pittman 4.12 George Kittle Sanders

Etienne AJ Dillon Mitchell

• Depending on how your league values quarterbacks, Mahomes and Herbert look like they'll go in the fourth. They are the MVP candidates (along with Allen) and there is a bit of a drop-off in QBs after that trio. • There are a few scattered stretches here. Darnell Mooney with an unproven QB in Chicago? Will Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy emerge as Russell Wilson's top target? AJ Dillon, the second running back in Green Bay, as a fourth rounder? Notable drafted players Player Fansided ESPN BR PFN Athletic Miles Sanders 5.04 4.12 6.04 7.7 6.09 Amon-Ra St. Brown 6.03 6.11 7.04 6.10 7.01 Jalen Hurts 6.12 8.06 8.03 7.3 5.05 DeVonta Smith 7.07 7.12 9.02 8.10 7.03 Allen Lazard 8.04 8.03 7.09 8.6 7.12 Dallas Goedert 8.11 8.08

14.04 9.2 6.11 Aaron Rodgers 12.02 11.06 5.11 14.6 — Kenny Gainwell — 11.11 12.06 11.7 —

• We included some Eagles players here for our Philly-centric readership. Sanders has a fairly large range, going everywhere from the fourth to seventh round. Goedert too, is all over the board.

• After proclaiming he would be a Hall of Ffamer and the second coming of Davante Adams, we were curious how drafters saw Allen Lazard. It looks like he's coveted in the seventh or eighth rounds.

• Amon-Ra St. Brown is another skill player who was relatively anonymous this time last year, but had a great second half and looks like he'll be off the board pretty quickly despite the lack of a track record.

• Rodgers, without a stud wideout, is pretty far down in most leagues, but there is no consensus whatsoever. In Bleacher Report he went in the fifth. In The Athletic, he was not chosen in their nine rounds.



Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports